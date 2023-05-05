Below Deck alum Kate Chastain welcomes her first child: See the first photo

Below Deck fan favorite Kate Chastain has entered the next chapter in her life now that she’s a mom.

Kate welcomed her first child this week, just days before her May 8 due date.

The former chief stew shocked fans with her pregnancy news last November ahead of her appearing on The Traitors.

She has had a lot to say about being pregnant, including how being stew and on Below Deck prepared her for motherhood due to lack of sleep.

Below Deck fans have been kept updated on Kate’s pregnancy via social media as she happily showed off her growing baby bump.

Her most recent bump update was two weeks ago, and the countdown to the baby’s arrival was on, but now it’s over, as Kate has shared that her angel has arrived.

Kate Chastain welcomes baby boy

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared the news that she’s a first-time mom. Kate was holding her little bundle of joy in the hospital as she was sitting on the bed.

Rocking a pair of signature sunglasses, Kate was holding her son, and there’s no question that the little guy is so adorable.

“Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙,” she captioned the IG post.

Kate didn’t spill any details other than her son’s name. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate kept the gender of her baby and name under wraps.

The Below Deck alum has also admitted that she’s keeping her baby daddy’s identity a secret for her son’s privacy.

Below Deck stars react to Kate Chastain’s baby news

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Kate’s Instagram post to become flooded with remarks and replies from the Below Deck family.

Kate’s good friend and former costar, Josiah Carter, wrote, “Yeyyyyy congratulations 😍😍😍 he’s gorgeous 💙💙.” Her Below Deck Season 7 colleague Tanner Sterback replied, “Congratulations!! New stud on the block for sure.”

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher issued her congratulations, as did Below Deck Mediterranean alums Katie Flood and Bugsy Drake. Below Deck Season 10 star Ben Willoughby also popped up to congratulate the new mom.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

It wasn’t only Below Deck stars that showed up to show Kate some love. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge call Kate’s son “beautiful.”

Margaret Josephs from The Real Housewives of New Jersey also chimed in to gush over baby Sullivan.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Kate Chastain from Below Deck has welcomed her first child, a son. The days of yachting and partying are behind her, and fans can’t wait to see her as a mother.

Congrats Kate!

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.