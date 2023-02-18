Below Deck alum Kate Chastain calls pregnancy ‘happy miracle,’ reveals why she’s keeping some details private

Below Deck fan-favorite Kate Chastain has opened up about her first pregnancy while also getting real about why she’s keeping some things private.

Kate may no longer be on Below Deck, but fans still can’t get enough of her.

The former chief stew ended 2022 by revealing she was expecting her first child ahead of her appearance on Peacock’s The Traitors.

Since then, Kate has shared updates on her pregnancy without revealing some specific details about her unborn child, like whether the baby is a boy or girl or who the baby’s dad is.

Now as Kate enters her third trimester and prepares to become a first-time mom, she’s spilling some pregnancy and baby tea.

She’s getting real about privacy and protecting her precious little one.

Kate Chastain reveals why she’s keeping some baby details private

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight this week, Kate spilled some pregnancy tea, admitting it wasn’t planned.

“It is a happy miracle,” she expressed while revealing it was also something she had been hoping would happen in her life.

Always the open book, Kate has been balancing sharing this new chapter in her life with also respecting the privacy of her child.

“I would love to share every detail with how it happened and everything, but I think I’m gonna be a good mom because I’m realizing, like, this is not just my information. Like, my unborn child, one day, will have access to the internet and we’ll be able to Google, and I just feel like it’s not just my information to share,” Kate shared with the news outlet.

One detail Kate has been kept quiet about is the sex of her baby. Yes, she knows if she’s having a son or daughter and would only spill that she was “relieved” when learning the baby’s sex.

Will Below Deck alum Kate Chastain share photos of her child on social media?

Although Kate has been cautious with sharing information about her pregnancy right now, she fully admitted some of that will change when her little one arrives. Kate doesn’t plan to hide her kid’s face on social media or not share pictures of her baby.

“I don’t really see the point in that. I mean, I respect people’s privacy, but I’m going to be obsessed with this baby, obviously, and if I put that limitation on myself to be careful, it wouldn’t last. I’m just gonna be like, ‘Look how cute! Look how cute my baby is! I just I think it’s gonna be so fun,” Kate stated.

That means Below Deck fans can expect Kate to make a baby announcement when her baby arrives in this spring. Kate has previously shared her due date is May 8, and it will be here before she knows it.

Until then, Kate Chastain’s keeping busy not only preparing for motherhood and enjoying the success of her stint on The Traitors. Kate will be showing off her growing baby bump later this month on The Traitors Season 1 reunion, which drops on Peacock on Tuesday, February 28.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock. The Traitors Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.