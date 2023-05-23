Captain Lee Rosbach opens up about shocking Below Deck departure: ‘I did not see that coming’

Captain Lee Rosbach has opened up about his Below Deck departure, sharing that it certainly wasn’t something he expected.

The stud of the sea is the OG captain in the Below Deck franchise, just wrapping a milestone 10 seasons in the show.

However, this spring, Below Deck fans were shocked to learn Captain Lee would not be back for Season 11.

Below Deck Adventure star Kerry Titheradge will be taking over for Captain Lee.

The captain kept quiet for a while but finally confirmed in April that producers did not ask him back.

Now he’s getting real about the entire situation, which Captain Lee did not want or anticipate.

Captain Lee Rosbach reacts to shocking Below Deck departure

While promoting his partnership with Dramamine, Captain Lee was asked by Us Weekly about his Below Deck exit.

“That came right out of left field. I did not see that one coming at all,” he shared.

Captain Lee revealed that the reason he was given by the powers that be for his firing essentially was very cliché. The show was simply being taken in a new direction.

“But I mean, that’s kind of a cliche that everybody uses when they find themselves in that situation where they’re going to let somebody go. ‘I’m going to move in a new direction. We want to freshen it up a little.’ [They are] tired cliches that get overused,” Captain Lee explained.

The captain change came hot on the heels of Captain Lee having some health issues. Below Deck Med alum Captain Sandy Yawn had to step in for him during Season 10.

Despite how he was treated, Captain Lee holds no ill will and would be happy to return to the Below Deck franchise should he be asked.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee isn’t ruling out an appearance at BravoCon in Las Vegas this fall either.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee not done with Bravo

Fans of Below Deck may not see the captain back on the yachting show anytime soon, but he’s not quite done with Bravo.

Captain Lee and other Below Deck stars will make an appearance on Project Runway All Stars this summer. Christian Siriano introduces the stud of the sea for what appears to be some kind of challenge.

New mom Kate Chastain will also stop by Project Runway, but she will be sitting in one of the coveted judges’ chairs.

Captain Lee Rosbach won’t be back on Below Deck for Season 11, and one thing is for sure. The show won’t be the same without him.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.