Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Cast, filming, returning alums, and everything else we know so far

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has come to an end, with the three-part reunion show wrapping up last night.

There is a special Vanderpump Rules special diving deeper into Scandoval airing on Wednesday, June 14 at 9/8c on Bravo.

However, for the most part, Season 10 is over, with Vanderpump Rules fans anxiously awaiting news about Season 11.

After all, the fallout of the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal is still one hot topic.

The cast continues to reel from the scandal, which makes one wonder how the show moves forward with such a rift in the group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules could be a hot mess as Scandoval is still so raw for the cast.

Lisa may not be far off about that, but it won’t stop production from moving forward soon.

Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin weighs in on Season 11

Alex Baskin, the executive producer of Vanderpump Rules, has been talking about the fallout of Scandoval and how it will impact the show.

Many fan theories have been floating around, like the show will move to Las Vegas, focusing on Lisa’s Vanderpump à Paris staff. It turns out that theory has been busted by Alex.

One theory with some merit is the possibility that alums such as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are coming back. Alex shared with The Hollywood Reporter that previous cast members might be popping in for an appearance or two during Season 11.

The executive producer also spilled cameras will be back up and rolling in the next few weeks. In the past, Vanderpump Rules has filmed from July to September, so it may be pushed back a little bit, but not much.

Which cast members will return for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules?

Since Scandoval broke Vanderpump Rules, fans wondered if all cast members would come back for another season, especially Raquel. Everyone knows Sandoval isn’t going anywhere, even if his cast members want him to leave.

Alex confirmed production is currently in talks with Raquel’s team.

“We have ongoing conversations with her team and we’re supposed to speak to her as well soon. And, we’re going to see,” he shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the executive producer also made it clear that Raquel’s well-being and for it to make sense for her to be on the show are the top priority.

Several cast members have also expressed they won’t film with Sandoval or Raquel if they return. Alex shut down those demands while again reiterating that creating an organic vibe for the group and show is a must.

“We’ll see them as they continue to move forward. There still are a ton of ties between people who have incredibly strained relations right now; Tom and Ariana still live together. So even seeing how that resolves is of interest,” Alex explained.

All of this means that Vanderpump Rules will be back for Season 11, and production intends to make the show as real as it has been in the past. There’s no moving the show or getting a new cast.

With filming set to begin in the next few weeks, the emotions will still be running high from Scandoval, which is something production and the network will no doubt want to capture on camera. The cheating scandal has done wonders for Vanderpump Rules, taking it to new heights.

Fans should expect Vanderpump Rules Season 11 to premiere in the early winter of 2024.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.