Captain Lee Rosbach teases new Bravo projects after Below Deck exit

Captain Lee Rosbach has given Below Deck fans something to talk about other than his exit from the hit-yachting franchise.

News broke amid Captain Lee’s Season 10 temporary exit that he would not be returning for Season 11 of the Bravo show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the stud of the sea confirmed he was not asked back.

It was something he didn’t see coming, nor was it how he would have opted to leave Below Deck.

However, there’s some good news for Below Deck fans regarding the beloved captain.

Bravo isn’t done with Captain Lee just yet!

Below Deck alum Captain Lee teases new Bravo projects

Speaking with Us Weekly a couple of weeks ago, Captain Lee got candid on a few topics. One of which was his feud with Captain Sandy Yawn stemming from a disagreement involving Below Deck Season 10.

Another was that the captain and Bravo are continuing to work together.

“I still have an affiliation with Bravo, and we’ve got two or three projects that are in the works. One of them should be coming out pretty soon,” he spilled.

Captain Lee was asked to clarify that he would still be on Bravo airwaves, so he answered, “Yes, you will.”

While he didn’t spill any details on his new projects with Bravo, Captain Lee admitted that he’s busier than ever and excited about what’s coming. The captain also teased it’s so much different than Below Deck.

Captain Lee Rosbach compares new shows Below Deck

There was an adjustment period for Captain Lee to switch from filming on a yacht going on charters to filming on dry land.

“When you get on dry land, you get into a totally different setting,” the captain shared.

Having worked on Below Deck for 10 seasons, Captain Lee knew how things ran. All the speedbumps were defined over the years, except the ones that came courtesy of the crew each season.

Starting from scratch was different for Captain Lee but also something he’s very excited about and for his fans to see.

“I’m excited to do it. I really am. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’ve got some great people that I’m going to be working with. No, I won’t tell you who they are,” Captain Lee joked.

The captain may not have spilled details on his new Bravo shows, but we know that Captain Lee will be on Project Runway with some other familiar faces from the Below Deck franchise.

Season 20 of Project Runway kicks off on Wednesday, June 14 at 10/9c before moving to its regular time slot of Thursdays at 9/8c.

Stay tuned to learn more about Captain Lee Rosbach’s post Below Deck projects and when he will be on Project Runway.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.