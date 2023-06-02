Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach gives update on Captain Sandy Yawn feud

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach has given an update on where he stands with Captain Sandy Yawn months after their feud.

Captain Sandy stepped in for Captain Lee during Below Deck Season 10 filming following health issues that sidelined him for a few charters.

When the Below Deck Med captain fired Camille Lamb without letting Captain Lee know first, the stud of the sea had some harsh words for her.

This sparked other Below Deck stars to come to Captain Sandy’s defense after she admitted to trying to reach out to Captain Lee after his social media posts.

It’s been a few months since the fallout.

Captain Lee has given a status update on his feud and one-time friendship with his Below Deck Med counterpart.

Where do Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn stand today?

Last week Captain Lee got real about his exit from Below Deck while speaking with Us Weekly. Well, that wasn’t all the stud of the sea dished about.

Captain Lee was asked if he had spoken to Captain Sandy since their feud began last winter.

“No, we haven’t had the opportunity to have a conversation,” he responded.

In all honesty, it doesn’t make a difference to Captain Lee if he and Captain Sandy talk about what went down or not.

The captain also shed light on how things were kind of blown out of proportion.

“I think everybody kind of made a big deal about it that it, to me, it wasn’t that big of a deal,” Captain Lee expressed. “I just thought she should of called me, and she didn’t. I said what I thought; to me, that was it. There was nothing to get your knickers in a wad over.”

Captain Lee reiterated he would have fired Camille too, but he would have also given Captain Sandy the courtesy of a heads-up call before taking that action.

That’s not all the fan-favorite captain dished on recently either, as Captain Lee shuts down rumors his health got him fired from Below Deck.

Captain Lee weighs in on health issues and Below Deck

Since news broke that Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure was taken over the OG Below Deck reins, Captain Lee has been inundated with questions.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee confirmed he was not asked back for Below Deck Season 11. That has sparked suspicions his health was the reason producers didn’t want him back.

Captain Lee’s setting the record straight, shutting down those claims or insinuations.

“Sorry Mary, but my health had nothing to do with it. And my Dr didn’t recommend it. Still hitting the gym daily, as always. I’m doing just fine and thanks for being concerned and a huge fan,” he tweeted to one user.

When one user revealed he heard the captain was stepping down due to health issues, Captain Lee once again squashed that assumption.

“My health is great Nigel but thanks for asking. But no, I didn’t step away because of my health,” Captain Lee replied.

Below Deck may be losing Captain Lee Rosbach, but he wants to make sure fans know the real reason behind it.

Captain Lee has also weighed in on his feud with Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn after some Below Deck Season 10 drama.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.