Captain Sandy Yawn welcomes Captain Lee Rosbach back to Below Deck amid off-screen feud

Captain Sandy Yawn has welcomed Captain Lee Rosbach back to Below Deck Season 10 as she also opens up about their off-screen drama.

On-screen, Captain Lee and Captain Sandy have been super supportive and appreciative of each other.

The stud of the sea gushed over the job the Below Deck Mediterranean captain did in his absence when he returned to the St. David.

However, the dynamic has been quite different off-screen after Captain Lee had some harsh words for Captain Sandy when she fired Camille Lamb without contacting him first.

There have been a lot of people coming to Captain Sandy’s defense, like her girlfriend, Leah Shafer. Katie Flood and Malia White also sang Captain Sandy’s praises while dissing Captain Lee.

As Captain Lee’s first full episode back hits Bravo airwaves, Captain Sandy’s speaking out on their feud and his return.

Captain Sandy Yawn welcomes Captain Lee Rosbach back to Below Deck Season 10

Taking to Instagram today, Captain Sandy shared a photo of herself with some words about her hope for the rest of Blwo Deck Season 10.

“I hope for the crew having Captain Lee back that they shine, that they show him how far they’ve come, I hope that he gets to witness that and walking away knowing that he’s healthier, he’s better, and he finished with an excellent crew,” was written across a picture of her.

She kept the caption on the IG post simple and to the point, sharing, “Welcome back @captain_lee_rosbach !”

Where do Captain Sandy and Captain Lee stand today?

As Captain Sandy says goodbye to Below Deck, she’s also been promoting her new book Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons. The timing has made it right for her to be riddled with questions about the show, especially her relationship with Captain Lee.

Captain Sandy addressed the feud, admitting she’s not sure what’s going on with the stud of the sea.

“I’m not in his shoes. I don’t know what’s going on mentally. I can only imagine,” she expressed.

The Bravo personality did credit Captain Lee for encouraging her to focus on her own health and physical well-being.

When it comes to where they stand today, Captain Sandy revealed she has not spoken to Captain Lee after his social media posts. She tried calling him but could not get ahold of him, but the captain would love to talk to him.

Those hoping that Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach will air out this beef during the Below Deck Season 10 reunion may not get their wish. The rumor mill has been buzzing that the reunion show was canceled.

Are you Team Captain Sandy or Captain Lee?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.