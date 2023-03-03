Below Deck Med’s Katie Flood and Malia White shade Captain Lee Rosbach amid Captain Sandy Yawn praise

Below Deck Mediterranean alums Katie Flood and Malia White had a lot to say regarding Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn.

It should come as no surprise to Below Deck Med fans that Malia had nothing but praise for Captain Sandy earlier this week.

Malia came under fire for being Captain Sandy’s minion during Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean when Hannah Ferrier was fired.

All the backlash and hate haven’t stopped Malia from being a loyal supporter and friend of Captain Sandy, even when they have clashed on and off-screen.

Katie’s also a big fan of Captain Sandy after working with her on Below Deck Med Season 6.

Malia and Katie came together for a Total Ship Show live event the other day, where they took aim at Captain Lee while showing Captain Sandy some love.

Malia White and Katie Flood shade Captain Lee Rosbach amid Captain Sandy Yawn praise

During the Total Ship Show live, which is Malia’s podcast, Malia was asked who her favorite captain to work under was. Malia wasted no time naming Captain Sandy.

After expressing her love and admiration for Captain Sandy and reiterating she was the one who made Malia want to pursue yachting, Malia took some digs at the stud of the sea.

“I think that Captain Sandy gets a lot of s**t, that’s unfair. Um, like Lee, Captain Lee can do whatever can say whatever,” Malia said before Katie chimed in, adding, “He gets away with more than Captain Sandy.”

Malia went on to express that as soon as Captain Sandy pulls the same “big d**k energy” she gets a lot of “s**t.” The Bravo personality isn’t here for it either, and not just because of her friendship with Captain Sandy but because of the way women captains are treated in the yachting industry and leadership roles.

Katie defended Captain Sandy by acknowledging the latter’s empathic side. Malia agreed before declaring Captain Sandy was a good captain.

“Does she deserve to be treated just the same as Captain Lee and paid equally to Captain Lee? Yes, she does,” Malia said.

There’s no question that Katie and Malia were passionate about sticking up for Captain Sandy and supporting women in leadership roles.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach are feuding after Below Deck Season 10

Malia and Katie’s words come as Captain Sandy and Captain Lee have been feuding off-screen. Below Deck Season 10 saw the return of Captain Lee this week and had Captain Sandy exit the St. David.

While Captain Lee praised his temporary replacement on-screen a few weeks ago, he put her on blast for firing Camille Lamb without talking to him first. This set off a chain of events that had even Captain Sandy’s girlfriend, Leah Shafer, standing up for her, and Captain Sandy clapped back at the OG Below Deck star.

What do you think about Katie Flood and Malia White’s words? Were they taking aim at Captain Lee Rosbach or simply standing up for Captain Sandy Yawn as a woman in yachting?

Along with appearing on Malia’s podcast together, Katie and Malia have launched their own podcast, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.