Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss plans to share ‘unfiltered truth’ after mental health treatment

Vanderpump Rules may be over, but Scandoval isn’t done — yet.

After the “bombshell” dropped following part three of the Season 10 reunion, Raquel Leviss has more to say about what happened.

She has been in an inpatient treatment center for mental health for over two months, and Raquel plans to tell all when she is released.

During the reunion, she appeared emotionless as the affair between herself and Tom Sandoval was discussed. He cheated on his long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their close friend.

As she spoke alone with the producer after the reunion taping, her demeanor told a very different side of things. It didn’t excuse her behavior, but it showed she had feelings about the complex situation.

Will what Raquel says about how things happened change her cast mates’ minds about her?

Raquel Leviss promises ‘unfiltered truth’

Raquel Leviss is putting in the work where her mental health is concerned. Ahead of the reunion, it had already been decided she would seek treatment, but she chose to fulfill her filming obligations before she checked in.

The Daily Mail spoke to a source close to the situation who revealed, “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.”

And given the work she has put in, it seems Raquel is eager to share her side of the story, which wasn’t focused on over the last few months. The source said, “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

Raquel Leviss’ confessional admission garnered a heavy social media response

During the last five minutes of part three of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Raquel Leviss was back in a confessional. She was asked to return and finish filming her confessionals after the reunion taped after she dipped out on filming when the cameras picked back up in March.

While doing that, the producer engaged her in a conversation, where she revealed more info about the lies she and Tom Sandoval were pushing about the timeline of their affair, her sleeping with Tom in a shared home with Ariana Madix while she was away at her grandmother’s funeral and more.

It sparked some emotion in her, likely coupled with fear. Raquel knows that Tom would be mad at her when she told the truth; at that point, he was all she had left of the friend group she had been a part of for several years.

Many believed it was just another one of Raquel’s shows.

The throuple idea was one many were shocked by.

Others reacted differently and felt that Raquel was “bullied” by others, showing some genuine emotion in her post-reunion chat with the producer.

Someone else felt like she was “sucked in” the situation.

It’s unclear when Raquel will be leaving her treatment center, but we are eager to hear what she has to say when she does.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.