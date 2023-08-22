Raquel Leviss reveals how she found out Ariana Madix knew about Tom Sandoval affair

Raquel Leviss’ interview with Bethenny Frankel has been making headlines since it dropped.

The reality star sat for a three-part interview with the former The Real Housewives of New York star, revealing some details that weren’t previously known.

Vanderpump Rules cameras were already down when Scandoval was exposed in March.

Filming picked up within a matter of days, and much of what happened between the news spreading among the friend group and what viewers saw was lost in translation.

One of the biggest questions was how Ariana Madix revealed she knew about Raquel sleeping with her live-in partner, Tom Sandoval.

And Raquel shared just that during her conversation with Bethenny.

Ariana Madix told Raquel Leviss she was ‘dead’ to her

Despite Bethenny Frankel seemingly not understanding the timeline of what happened with Scandoval (as noted in the TikTok video caption), Raquel Leviss was happy to lay things out for the podcast host.

She revealed that she was alerted to Ariana Madix knowing about her affair with Tom Sandoval when she received two screen recordings of an intimate video chat with Tom and a message that said, “You’re dead to me.”

This caused the cease and desist letters to be sent out and triggered the massive success of Lala Kent’s “Send It to Darrell” merchandise.

Raquel Leviss insists she made nothing off of Scandoval

During the three-part interview with Bethenny Frankel, Raquel Leviss made it clear she made nothing off Scandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star said she is “broke,” but she did make $361k for filming Season 10. That breaks down to roughly $20,000 an episode.

She was likely referring to her costars marketing their merch and the opportunities extended to them. Lala Kent cashed in on merch, Ariana Madix has received many offers and partnerships, including a spot on Dancing with the Stars Season 32, Scheana Shay released a song about it, and Tom Sandoval was cast on Season 2 of Stars on Mars.

Raquel chose to enter treatment directly after she filmed the confessionals she needed and the reunion wrapped. She remained there for 90 days and didn’t get the opportunity to cash in on the scandal. It wasn’t just that she didn’t make money off Scandoval; she didn’t even try.

This interview was Raquel’s segway back into the world of pop culture, and despite her not returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11, this likely isn’t the last time we will hear from her.

Vanderpump Rules is on hiatus but expected to return to Bravo in Spring 2024.