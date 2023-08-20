Raquel Leviss paid over $350k for last season of Vanderpump Rules despite claim she ‘didn’t make a penny’

Raquel Leviss delivered on her promise to share her story once she was released from the mental health treatment facility she checked into after filming the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The disgraced reality star decided to let Bethenny Frankel help her tell her story, appearing on her podcast in a three-part interview.

Some of the claims made by Raquel (who now wants to be referred to as Rachel) were doubted by Vanderpump Rules fans, especially the claim that she “didn’t make a penny” regarding Scandoval.

Lisa Vanderpump quickly shot down that claim, revealing to TMZ that Raquel made $361,000 for Season 10 of the hit Bravo show. That certainly doesn’t coincide with the claims she made on the podcast.

That breaks down to roughly $20,000 an episode, a far cry from what Raquel claimed while speaking to Bethenny.

Interestingly enough, Bethenny also reported Raquel made less than she pays her interns.

Raquel Leviss says she hasn’t seen ‘a single penny’

While speaking to Bethenny Frankel, Raquel Leviss made some shocking claims.

She told the former The Real Housewives of New York City star that she wasn’t good friends with Ariana Madix, despite how the show made it look and what Vanderpump Rules fans thought.

When Scandoval broke, it was an overnight sensation that became a nightmare for the reality TV star.

Raquel said, “The network is running to the bank — like, laughing, running to the bank with this scandal — and I haven’t seen a single penny.”

It’s unclear what she thinks she should have received aside from her salary, though.

Vanderpump Rules stars cash in on Scandoval

While Raquel Leviss may not have made money off Scandoval, several of her castmates have.

Ariana Madix soared to new heights with endorsement deals, a spot on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, and a new book she just announced.

Scheana Shay dropped a song about Scandoval, cashing in on the situation and the lost friendships due to what happened between Raquel and Tom Sandoval.

Speaking of Tom, he was added to Stars on Mars Season 2 and made out better than Raquel did throughout the scandal.

However, Raquel did mention a podcast endeavor. She isn’t returning to Vanderpump Rules in any capacity, so a new outlet to express herself is right up her alley.

Raquel may claim to have not made anything from the hit Bravo show, but Lisa Vanderpump assured everyone she was well compensated.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to Bravo in Spring 2024.