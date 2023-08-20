This Dancing with the Stars pro wants Ariana Madix as his partner 

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on ABC before we know it.

So far, the cast hasn’t been announced, but an official cast unveiling will happen on September 13 on Good Morning America.

Ahead of the official announcement, Ariana Madix was revealed as the first cast member alongside Derek Hough during an earlier GMA appearance.

It’s just one of the lucrative offers she’s received since dumping Tom Sandoval amid his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules.

Knowing about her upcoming role so far in advance has to give Ariana a bit of a leg up, considering she’s the only confirmed cast member and has been for weeks now.

It also has allowed one of the professional dancers to make it clear that he really wants Ariana as his dance partner for the upcoming season.

Here’s who wants to dance with Ariana Madix

It’s likely that many of the Dancing with the Stars pros would be more than happy to work with Ariana Madix in the upcoming season, but one has already been vocal about wanting to be her partner.

Alan Bersten hopes he gets paired with the Vanderpump Rules star for Season 32 and has even detailed why he’s hoping she’ll be his dance partner.

“She looks like she’s very comfortable and ready and willing to be a part of the show, and I think that’s one of the best things about a celebrity — their willingness to learn and willingness to be there,” Bersten told The Messenger ahead of Season 32.

“You can teach somebody how to dance, but you can’t teach them how to want to be there. So I think attitude is one of the most important things. And Ariana seems like she has the best attitude.”

Alan is definitely looking to win another Mirror Ball Trophy after taking it home in Season 28 alongside The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

Will Tori Spelling be cast next?

As we get closer to premiere night, Dancing with the Stars rumors are starting to heat up.

One of the bigger ones right now is that Tori Spelling is hoping to sign on for the dance competition show.

Tori has spent much of the summer in the headlines after her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, posted and then deleted an announcement that they had separated.

Soon after, it was learned that Tori and her five children were staying in a $100-a-night motel before moving on to a friend’s house and then staying in an RV at a campground.

Right now, she can clearly use the DWTS paycheck, and, according to reports, she’s “desperate” to earn her own money rather than take help from her mom, Candy Spelling.

DWTS is returning to ABC for Season 32 after just one season streaming exclusively on Disney+. There will be many changes coming in addition to the return to ABC, including the loss of Len Goodman as a judge and the addition of Julianne Hough as a co-host following Tyra Banks’ departure.

Dancing with the Stars will return in September on ABC.