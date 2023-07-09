Dancing With the Stars Season 32 cast, judges, hosts, premiere date, and everything else we know

Dancing With the Stars will return for Season 32 this fall, with new details emerging as the premiere gets closer.

Several changes are coming for the upcoming season of DWTS.

After only one season as a Disney+ original, Dancing With the Stars will air live on both the streaming service and ABC, where the show aired for 30 seasons.

The show will still air on Monday nights, where it has become a staple over the years.

A premiere date hasn’t been revealed yet, but in the past, DWTS has premiered in mid to late September, and fans should expect that to stay the same.

Let’s take a look at what else we know about Dancing With the Stars Season 32.

Who will judge and host Season 32 of DWTS?

Another change coming is Julianne Hough returning to the show in a new capacity. Instead of dancing, she will take on the role of host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro following Tyra Banks’ exit.

The judges’ table will look different next year, too, after the death of beloved judge Len Goodman. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be the only judges next year.

It was revealed after Len’s retirement announcement that he would not be replaced. Instead, guest judges will sporadically appear throughout the season.

Dancing With the Stars cast and pro dancers for Season 32

This week, Derek spilled some DWTS casting news, and it should not have come as a surprise to anyone. Derek helped Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix reveal she will be competing in Season 32.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Ariana would join the show ever since Scandoval catapulted her to fame.

An official cast list won’t be announced until Thursday, September 13, on Good Morning America. However, it’s likely more stars named will be dropped leading up to that date just to keep DWTS fans excited for the season.

The returning pro dancers won’t be revealed until the cast unveiling, either.

Val Chmerkovskiy, though, has confirmed that he and his wife, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, will return. He also thinks his sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd will also be back.

After sitting out Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars because she welcomed her first child, Sharna Burgess has expressed her desire to get back in the ballroom.

Two pros that won’t be back for the competition are Cheryl Burke and reigning champ Mark Ballas. They announced their departures at the end of last season.

Who’s ready for more DWTS?

Dancing With the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC and Disney+.