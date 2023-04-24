Len Goodman dead at 78, just months after Dancing with the Stars retirement

The Dancing with the Stars family is in mourning amid news that long-running judge Len Goodman has died.

Len’s agent, Jackie Gill announced that he “passed away peacefully,” but further details were not given.

The news comes only months after he announced his retirement from the show in November of 2022, after 17 years as a judge.

Before his stint on the popular ABC show, Len was a head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the UK version of the series from 2004 to 2016.

Following news of his death, BBC director general Tim Davie released a statement saying, “Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions.”

“He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family,” he added.

Len had also been diagnosed with bone cancer prior to his death.

DWTS cast remembers Len Goodman after news of his passing

It’s only been a few hours since news of Len Goodman’s passing broke, but some of his colleagues have already taken to social media to express their condolences.

Carrie Ann Inaba shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with images and snaps from her years spent at the judges’ table with Len by her side.

She also wrote in the caption, “A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend. Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again.”

“I can’t believe that you’re gone 💔,” she continued. “You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss.”

Tom Bergeron also put together a collage of his favorite photos with Len, but he had few words amid his grief, simply writing “A Good Man, indeed. 😞 #rip.”

Len Goodman retired from DWTS in 2022

The former DWTS star had a long and illustrious career in dancing and was a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

He also owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England, but he gained popularity in the US thanks to his years on Dancing with the Stars.

Last November, Len got a standing ovation after announcing his retirement so that he could spend more time with his family.

The DWTS Instagram page posted a lovely video of his contributions to the show over the years as he bid goodbye to the audience and his castmates.

“Not a dry eye in the audience saying goodbye to Len 😭 Thank you for everything over the last 17 years!” they captioned the post.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.