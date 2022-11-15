Len Goodman announces DWTS exit after this season

Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodwin is retiring from the show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Len Goodman is leaving Dancing with the Stars in order to spend more time with his family.

It was a busy night for the show, which included professional dancer Witney Carson revealing that she is pregnant.

“Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging,” Goodman told People in a new interview.

“I haven’t fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it’s best to go before I start to do so!” Goodman went on to add.

For Dancing with the Stars fans who have been watching the show since the first season, Goodman has been an extremely familiar face over the years.

It was back in 2005 that the first season debuted on ABC, with Goodman joined by Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges’ table. Almost always the most serious judge in the group, Goodman definitely knew his stuff.

Goodman was a professional ballroom dancer himself long before he became a judge on DWTS, so he certainly had the expertise to weigh in on how the celebrities have been doing each season.

But now that he is 78 years old, Goodman is seeing the importance of taking more time to spend with his family.

With a fourth judge in place, thanks to Derek Hough sitting on the panel, it will be interesting to see if DWTS rolls on with just three judges or brings in someone new to keep it at four.

“[Who takes over as head judge] is not for me to decide, but any of the other current judges would make an excellent head judge and who knows — maybe a 4th judge will be employed to replace me,” Goodman weighed in with his thoughts.

During the latest episode of DWTS, Tyra Banks gave Goodman a moment to speak to the crowd and the fans at home, allowing him to announce his official retirement from the show formally.

In the video clip below, DWTS fans can hear from Goodman himself as he explains why now was the time for him to leave the program.

Giving the biggest thank you to Len Goodman for being a part of our #DWTS family for so many years! 💜 Wishing him nothing but the best as we celebrate his last season before retirement! pic.twitter.com/ho1z65Dsa8 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 15, 2022

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is now heading to the finals after the November 14 episode. There are just four couples left from the 16 couples that started out the season, each of which would love to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

That season finale will be the final episode of DWTS for Len Goodman.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is currently streaming on Disney+.