Teresa Giudice, Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady and more join Dancing with the Stars cast

New celebrities are headed to the ballroom on DWTS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Carrie-nelson

The Dancing with the Stars Season 31 celebrities have been revealed, including Teresa Giudice, Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, and more famous faces.

Earlier this week, news broke with the teams for the upcoming season of the hit reality TV show, which moves to Disney+ after 30 Seasons and 16 years on ABC.

The cast has a little something for everyone from reality TV stars to an A-list actress to TikTok sensations the ballroom will be filled with famous faces.

Plus, for the first time ever a mother and daughter duo and a drag queen will be competing on the show.

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba are back to judge the dancing competition.

So, who are the stars competing on DWTS?

Let’s take a look

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 cast

16 celebrities will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy when the show returns in a couple of weeks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Actresses Selma Blair and Cheryl Ladd have signed on for the show. Actors Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, and Jason Lewis are putting on their dancing shoes too.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino, and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey are headed to the ballroom, along with singers Jessie James Decker and Jordin Sparks.

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady, Good Morning America’s Sam Champion, drag queen superstar Shangela, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena, as well as TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi D’Amelio round out the Season 31 cast.

Pro dancers returning for the next installment of the show are Cheryl Burke, Mark Ballas, Artem Chigvintsev, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Pasha Pashkov, Koko Iwasaki, Louis van Amstel, Gleb Savchenko and Brandon Armstrong.

What else should DWTS fans know about Season 31?

As mentioned above the show will be moving from ABC to Disney+ with the premiere in less than two weeks on Monday, September 19.

Tyra Banks returns as the host of the show, but this time around, she will be joined by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro.

The shows will still stream live only this time around DWTS won’t have commercials because it won’t be on network television. However, an exact time the show will air has yet to be announced.

There’s no question that some things will be different about Dancing with the Stars on Disney +. The list of stars joining the show is just as good as ever though, so the streaming move hasn’t impacted the amount celebs that want to do the show.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19 on Disney+.