Jessie James Decker in skintight spandex shows off incredible flexibility for DWTS

Jessie James Decker is preparing for her appearance on DWTS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Multi-talented superstar Jessie James Decker showed off her incredible flexibility and show-stopping physique as she gears up for her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

The celebrity cast for Season 31 of DWTS has been released and Jessie will be pairing up with professional dancer Alan Bersten.

To celebrate her addition to the cast, Jessie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Bersten posing and cheesing big time for the camera. She captioned the post, “Let’s do this @alanbersten !!!! So excited to be part of @dancingwiththestars season 31 🙈💃🏼😆 ahhhh I can’t stop smiling!!!!!!”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Jessie is able to share more behind-the-scenes footage of herself as she prepares to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

She shared some pre-festivities, and behind-the-scenes action in the form of a boomerang video over the weekend that she captioned, “We doing this thang @alanbersten 💃🏻🕺🏻”

In the post, Jessie showed off her impressive flexibility as Bersten dipped his partner. Jessie arched her back and flung her head backward, showcasing that the work she puts in at the gym will come in handy this season.

Jessie James Decker shows off incredible flexibility and show-stopping physique

For the quick video, Jessie donned a green, ribbed, spandex crop top and gray, skintight joggers paired with blue tennis shoes. She wore her hair up in a messy ponytail and looked ready to perform as she placed one arm around Bersten’s neck and held on to his shoulder with the other.

Looking every bit the attentive dance teacher, Bersten, also sporting a comfy and casual look, dipped his partner, careful to cradle her back and neck with his arms.

In another Instagram post over the weekend, Jessie shared a photo of herself laid out on the pavement next to Bersten, who looked on with a smile. Still wearing the same outfit as the previous post, Jessie noted that she and Bersten practiced their dance choreography in the parking lot of the venue where she performed her most recent show amid her The Woman I’ve Become Tour.

DWTS rehearsals prove to be ‘hard stuff’ for Jessie

“First rehearsal today… did it in the parking lot at the venue I’m playing tonight,” she captioned the share. “Holy Shiz this is some hard stuff ha ( notice the boob sweat).”

This season’s cast for DWTS includes a variety of celebrities, from reality TV stars to actors to singers. Alfonso Ribeiro will join Tyra Banks for hosting duties this season while Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will sit in the judges’ seats.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on September 19 on Disney+.