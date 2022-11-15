Witney Carson is pregnant! DWTS pro expecting second child

Professional dancer Witney Carson has some great news for her fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Witney Carson just announced on Dancing with the Stars that she is pregnant with her second child.

Taking the stage during a new episode of the show, Witney revealed that she had some exciting news to share with the world.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” Witney told the crowd in the studio and the fans at home.

Everyone erupted in applause as she went on to explain what she was feeling in the moment on the new Disney+ show.

“So, I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which is great!” Witney added as the applause continued.

The “Carson” she was referring to in her comments is husband Carson McAllister, whom she got married to back in 2016.

Baby No. 2 is on the way for Witney Carson

Witney and Carson already have one child, and his name is Kevin Leo McAllister. Now, the family is going to get a little larger, with her big announcement coming during the live semi-finals for the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

Congratulations Witney. Baby Carson coming in 2023 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/lEhhrxAS30
November 15, 2022

How has Witney Carson been doing on this season of DWTS?

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has been airing on Disney+, and the judges are Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.

Witney, who is one of the professional dancers for the show, was partnered with actor/comedian Wayne Brady. They are one of the six couples that made it to the Week 9 semi-finals, where they were tasked with dancing a Paso doble and a Viennese waltz.

It was on So You Think You Can Dance that Witney gained fame on reality television, and then she came over to compete on Dancing with the Stars. On DWTS, Witney has partnered with celebrities that include Vanilla Ice, Kel Mitchell, Frankie Muniz, and Cody Simpson over the years.

On Season 19 of DWTS, Witney Carson and Alfonso Ribeiro won the Mirrorball Trophy. And now, Alfonso serves as one of the co-hosts of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+.

Sixteen couples have made up the DWTS cast this fall, with celebrities that include actress Selma Blair, singer Jordin Sparks, star of The Bachelorette Gabby Windey, and social media star Charli D’Amelio all hoping that they could win the show.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 can be streamed on Disney+.