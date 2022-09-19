Alfonso joins Tyra as host of DWTS for Season 31. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/FS/AdMedia

Where to watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31? That’s the question on fans’ minds as the hit reality TV show no longer airs on the ABC network.

For 16 years and 30 Seasons, ABC was the home to DWTS.

The competition reality show was such a staple for the network that it aired two times a year up until 2019.

Although the show will still be part of the ABC family, Dancing With the Stars has gone to streaming only.

In April 2022, ABC made the shocking announcement that DWTS would air exclusively on Disney+.

As Season 31 kicks off, there are many questions surrounding the move and how it will make the hit show.

Here’s everything we know about the Dancing With the Stars move to Disney+.

When to watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31 on Disney+

Just because the show has a new home that doesn’t mean it won’t air live anymore. DWTS will air live every Monday at 8/7c, making history as the first live series to air on a streaming platform.

The show will not air on Hulu as it has done in previous seasons, where it would premiere on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day. Disney+ is the only place to watch the hit reality TV show.

There’s no question it will be a different format than what fans are used to, but there are some good things about the move. For one, the episodes will be commercial-free, allowing for more dancing content.

Plus, Dancing With the Stars has already been renewed for Season 32.

What else can fans expect from DWTS?

Another notable change to the show will be a second host. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso has signed on to co-host the show alongside Tyra.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli are all back as judges.

The live format without commercials may bring some glitches or issues that fans have never seen before. While no commercial breaks are good for viewers, it also means the judges, celebrities, and dancers don’t get any short breaks throughout the live show.

There’s also the challenge of trying to change the sets or stages without having the luxury of a commercial break. According to Variety, that was one reason Alfonso was brought in to help ramp up interview content while those changes are happening.

The Season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars has 16 celebrities, which is more than in past seasons.

DWTS joins Love Island USA and Days of our Lives, which moved from network television to streaming this year.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.