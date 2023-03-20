Julianne Hough named as new Dancing with the Stars co-host

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will see a familiar face return to the ballroom.

While it isn’t slated to begin airing until the fall, the Disney+ exclusive show made an exciting announcement.

After some growing pains following the exit of long-time fan favorite host Tom Bergeron, the competition show struggled to find its footing with the replacement host, Tyra Banks.

Alfonso Ribiero will return for Season 32 as the co-host, and Julianna Hough is stepping in to fill Tyra’s vacated spot.

That’s right, Julianne will be back in the ballroom again, and while she won’t be dancing, she will bring her charisma to host the show.

This will be the third role for Julianne on the show, as she previously competed for the mirrorball trophy and served as a judge for three seasons.

Dancing with the Stars confirms Julianne Hough’s return

Just a few days after Tyra Banks confirmed she would not return to Dancing with the Stars, the competition series revealed that Julianne Hough would step into the role of co-host alongside Alfonso Ribiero.

This could be just what the show needs to pick up among the fan base once again. The move to streaming exclusively on Disney+ was a shock for viewers, and Tyra hosting in place of Tom Bergeron didn’t do the show any favors.

Fans complained about Tyra being over the top and almost unlikeable at times.

What do we know about Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars?

With the addition of Julianne Hough to the co-hosting team, it looks like Season 32 has a chance of doing well. She will join Alfonso Ribiero, who is returning for his second season as the Dancing with the Stars co-host.

Because the premiere is still so far away, there aren’t many details about who will be competing or which pros will return to try for a chance at the mirrorball trophy.

The judge’s situation is also up in the air. It’s unclear whether they will keep three judges with the retirement of Len Goodman or if they will try to fill the fourth seat. There have been some rumblings that some seasoned pros may want a shot at the fourth chair, but Disney has not confirmed the plan for Season 32.

Adding Julianne Hough is a big move that will likely entice viewers to come back and check out what commentary she will offer in her new role.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on Disney+.