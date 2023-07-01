Raquel Leviss nearing end of stay at mental health facility as Vanderpump Rules negotiations remain ongoing

Raise your glasses high because Raquel Leviss may be on her way back to Vanderpump Rules.

The reality TV personality has yet to sign a contract, but negotiations are ongoing.

Raquel has been in a mental health treatment facility since she wrapped her filming obligations about a week after the Season 10 reunion was filmed. She had been scheduled to go in ahead of the reunion but pushed it back so that she could fulfill her contract.

Production on Vanderpump Rules began earlier this week, and except Raquel, everyone has seemingly signed on for another season.

There are some logistics to work out if or when Raquel returns. Things were left in the air after she did the final confessional, where she revealed how long she was lying about her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many inconsistencies were brought about at the reunion, and Raquel was worried she would make Tom angry if she told the truth because she felt he was the only one on her side.

So, will Raquel be able to get what she’s asking for?

Raquel Leviss set to leave treatment

It’s a fine line with Raquel Leviss and her return to Vanderpump Rules.

Production is very aware of the work she is doing and has done over the last two months. It was clear things weren’t great when she filmed the confessional, so they haven’t pushed too hard.

According to US Weekly, Raquel is set to leave treatment within the next two weeks. If she does, it’s unclear when she will integrate into the cast if her team and Bravo can agree.

She is asking for some things, likely a salary increase, and negotiations are ongoing. That’s good news because the two sides feel like a deal can be reached.

What will happen during Season 11?

Scandoval was a huge break for Vanderpump Rules. Learning that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with their good friend Raquel Leviss shocked viewers. It dominated the headlines for weeks, and everyone was talking about it.

The ratings shot up, and now Season 11 is in production. If Raquel returns, seeing where she would fit in will be difficult. None of the women have softened toward her, even though they did acknowledge what she said in the confessional. She split from Tom Sandoval almost immediately following the reunion taping, and Tom Schwartz would likely be the only one filming with her.

However, Bravo knows the viewers want more from Scandoval. They still have questions and hope the cameras chronicling the aftermath will answer them.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.