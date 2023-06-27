Will Raquel Leviss return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11? Here’s what we know

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is set to begin production this week.

After an explosive Season 10 and the revelation of Scandoval, the cast picked up filming for extra content back in March. They filmed for a little while and then appeared at the reunion.

Typically, there are several months of downtime before seasons, but because of the circumstances, things are moving fast.

There has been speculation about whether Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix would return after their lives imploded amid Scandoval.

Two of the three are reportedly locked in, while one still hasn’t signed a contract and agreed to film.

Raquel is still up in the air.

Raquel Leviss remains in treatment

According to TMZ, Raquel Leviss’ team and Bravo are trying to work things out to get her back on Vanderpump Rules.

She is still at the treatment facility she checked into following the reunion a little over two months ago.

It seems that her mental health is her top priority, and after seeing the last five minutes of the reunion, that isn’t shocking.

Several of Raquel’s costars had thoughts about seeing the solo confessional she did with production, and it will be interesting to see how they react around her.

While the ending wasn’t the bombshell that was teased, it looked at what Raquel was experiencing while with Tom Sandoval and how long they had been lying to their “friends” about their relationship.

Will Raquel Leviss return to film?

At this point, it’s entirely up in the air whether Raquel Leviss will be a part of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

She did tell Andy Cohen in her one-on-one that she would like to return, but there were rumblings that her family wasn’t supportive of that decision. They also weren’t happy about what happened between her and Tom Sandoval, which was made clear when she and Tom filmed a scene in her apartment after their affair news broke.

Given the magnitude of the scandal on the cast and the viewers, her walking away would be a disappointment. No one could see her confessional in real-time, as it was taped after the reunion had wrapped. She returned to finish confessionals for the season when she spilled the beans about the lies she and Tom had been perpetuating.

It will be interesting to see how filming works with the entire cast returning, especially after recent remarks made by Tom Schwartz about his friendship with Tom Sandoval. Could their bromance be over after this scandal?

As for Raquel, we just don’t see her running back to reality TV after what she’s experienced over the last couple of months. But attempts are being made to get her back on the show.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.