Is Tori Spelling joining Dancing with the Stars? 

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will be on before we know it, but we still don’t know which celebrities will be hitting the dance floor in hopes of winning the Mirror Ball Trophy.

One name that keeps popping up is Tori Spelling, who has been making some major headlines all summer due to her housing situation.

First, it was reported that she was staying in a cheap motel with her five children before moving on to a friend’s home and then taking up residence at a campground while they all stayed in an RV.

Right now, a stint on Dancing with the Stars would do Tori some good, as a reality TV paycheck could help her nail down more permanent housing.

The only person who has been confirmed so far is Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, who announced her casting along with Derek Hough during an appearance on Good Morning America.

It’s pretty typical this time of year for the DWTS rumor mill to be churning as we wait for an official cast announcement, which will take place on September 13 on Good Morning America.

Tori Spelling is ‘desperate’ to ‘earn her way’

There have been rumbles about Tori Spelling joining the Dancing with the Stars cast for weeks now.

As her living situation and marriage both seem to be falling apart, word is that Tori is “desperate” to get back on track all on her own.

An In Touch source has confirmed as much, telling them, “She’s talking about getting fit enough to be on Dancing With the Stars. She’s desperate to do something to earn her way and is calling all her contacts in the business.”

It seems that Tori really wants to land a reality TV deal of some sort, and based on what those near her are saying, DWTS may only be the start.

“She’s doing all this for exposure,” the source said of Tori’s recent motel and RV living. “Her dream scenario and her hope is that by flagging how dreadful and chaotic it’s gotten, it’ll finally get TV bosses to offer her a deal.”

While some are claiming that Tori Spelling’s decision to live in an RV with her five children is all for attention, her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, is said to be “mortified” by her decision and just wants his kids living in a normal home.

Dean announced that he and Tori had split earlier in the summer, only to turn around and delete the post soon after. Tori seemingly confirmed the split, though, when she told a TMZ cameraman that she “has always looked better on my own.”

Tori’s fans have been keeping an eye on her mom too. After the latest round of headlines regarding Tori’s living situation, they swarmed the comments section of Candy’s Instagram page, causing her to turn the comments off.

Dancing with the Stars will return this fall on Monday nights on ABC.