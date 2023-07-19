Tori Spelling seemingly confirms Dean McDermott divorce: ‘I’ve always looked better on my own’

Tori Spelling has really been going through it lately, and now it seems that she finally admitted to a split from her husband, Dean McDermott.

The 90210 star was staying in a $100-a-night motel with her brood of kids, which is unsurprisingly making big headlines.

Seriously, Tori and Dean share five kids, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau — and she was sharing a motel room with all of them. Naturally, that raises several questions, and thankfully, someone from TMZ was around to ask some of the most burning questions.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Tori and her kids are no longer staying in a motel and instead have begun staying with one of her friends as she claims that a mold infestation has made their home unlivable.

One person that has been noticeably absent in the motel room drama is Dean, leading to many questions about what is happening with the estranged couple.

Cue TMZ, who shared a video of Tori trying to make her way through a Target parking lot to her car while she is asked several questions that she mostly ignored. Then, when Tori was asked if she and Dean were getting a divorce, she curtly said, “I’ve always looked better on my own.”

When asked why she was staying in a cheap hotel, Tori looked up briefly and asked, “Are you a parent?” before telling the curious photographer that, as a parent, she would do anything for her kids, seemingly referencing the mold.

For his part, Dean is said to be staying in their old home until he can find an affordable apartment to rent.

Dean McDermott announced split from Tori Spelling and then deleted it

Last month, Dean McDermott took to Instagram to tell the world that he and Tori Spelling were headed for divorce. The post came just days after Father’s Day, when it was noted that Tori snubbed Dean, failing to make a sweet post in his honor.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote.

Dean continued, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Soon after, Dean removed the post, with a source telling PEOPLE that he removed the split announcement because Tori asked him to.

Despite removing the post, the source claims that Dean and Tori are really splitting as Dean is “done” as he “can’t take it anymore.”

Tori Spelling accused of being jealous of Candy Spelling’s relationship with Josh Flagg

Tough times are a lot easier with the comfort and support of a mother, something that Tori does not have.

She and her mother, Candy Spelling, have suffered from a fractured relationship for years, and that certainly can’t help right now. After all, Tori is dealing with money trouble and marriage issues with a few friends to turn to.

Now, Daily Mail is reporting that Tori is jealous of her mother’s friendship with Million Dollar Listing LA star Josh Flagg. Candy and Josh are pals who often spend time together and do a lot of traveling.

The source claimed that Candy not only lavishes Josh with tons of attention but that she also spends a lot of money on him, and it’s getting under Tori’s skin.

“Tori and Candy have long had a fraught mother-daughter relationship,” a family friend told the outlet. “But now, when Tori is feeling particularly vulnerable with money being tight and her relationship with Dean in limbo, she can’t help but be jealous of the attention Candy is paying to Josh.”