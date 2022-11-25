Dean McDermott gushes over ‘hot wife’ Tori Spelling as reconciliation rumors heat up

Dean McDermott called Tori Spelling a “hot wife” amid reconciliation rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Several months after Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott’s reported “trial separation,” it’s now rumored that they have reconciled.

McDermott recently gushed over Spelling with a pre-Thanksgiving post dedicated to her. The post featured a photo of Spelling smiling at the camera with her head slightly turned.

“I mean… Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT! #wife #hottie,” he stated.

The couple has had a turbulent relationship during their over 16 years of marriage. From infidelity scandals to having police visit their home over domestic disputes, their relationship has made headlines over the years.

By October of 2021, divorce seemed imminent when Spelling was spotted outside of an attorney’s office and many speculated it was for divorce filings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, nearly a year later, McDermott and Spelling seem to be at a good place in their relationship.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling reconciliation rumors

In addition to the photo posted by Page Six and insider’s claims of marriage trouble, social media behavior also sparked divorce rumors. Fans noted that, for a time, the couple stopped posting about each other on their respective social media pages.

McDermott’s post gushing about Spelling and calling her a “hot wife” is his first Instagram post in a long time dedicated to her.

Meanwhile, the day before he posted about Spelling, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors when they their 2022 holiday photo featured the whole family together.

In the photo, McDermott and Spelling posed with the five children they share, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, as well as McDermott’s son from his first marriage, Jack Montgomery.

McDermott posted the card on his Instagram, stating, “I made the Christmas Card shoot this year.” He was noticeably absent from last year’s card, which he attributed to his filming schedule, though it further sparked divorce rumors.

Spelling also shared the card on her page and emphasized McDermott’s inclusion by stating, “this year is extra special. We’re ALL together!”

McDermott and Spelling’s relationship timeline

McDermott and Spelling, who are both actors, met on the set of Mind Over Murder in 2005. Both were married to other partners at the time, but by 2006 they had divorced their respective partners and tied the knot in a private wedding.

During the first few years of their marriage, they welcomed their first two children and became reality TV stars with their show Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Home.

However, cracks in their relationship started to show by 2013, when allegations arose that McDermott had cheated on Spelling. The two worked through the cheating scandal and even documented it on Spelling’s docu-series, True Tori.

Their relationship got back on track and they welcomed three more children, the last of whom was born in 2017. In 2018, though, problems arose again after the police were called to the couple’s residence multiple times over what was eventually dismissed as a “domestic dispute.”

2021 was when the divorce rumors gained traction with allegations of a trial split, McDermott’s absence from the family Christmas card, and the two being spotted without their wedding rings.

Now that the two have begun posting about each other again and have been spotted together, it has raised questions about the legitimacy of the divorce rumors.

McDermott also seemingly dismissed divorce rumors when he told The Sun on November 14, “Everything is amazing. Everything’s great. We’re having a lot of fun. We’re loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas…I’m excited.”