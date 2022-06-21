Tori Spelling ignores Dean McDermott on Father’s Day, declares she has ‘baby fever’

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been married since 2006. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Actor Tori Spelling appeared to forget husband Dean McDermott on social media this Father’s Day when she posted about having “baby fever again.”

The Beverly Hills 90210 actor has done nothing this weekend to dampen rumors that her marriage to the Due South actor may be in trouble.

Despite sharing five kids together, McDermott was oddly absent from Spelling’s Father’s Day celebrations when she took to Instagram on Sunday.

Dean McDermott missing from Tori Spelling’s Father’s Day pics

Spelling appears to have spent the day with NSYNC alum Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, and their twin babies. The 49-year-old posted an adorable pic of herself, Bass, and Turchin with her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, and babies Alexander and Violet.

Fans were also treated to a pic of Stella handcrafting the cutest pair of crocheted sandals for little Alexander, and there was a closeup of the sandals too.

In the caption, Tori said that she was spending the day with Bass and the babies by “coincidence,” and she admitted to Bass and Turchin that she now has “major baby fever again.”

However, noticeable for his absence from the pictures and the caption was the father of her own children, Dean McDermott. Although, she did also write, “Happy Father’s Day everyone.”

The post racked up nearly 25,000 likes by the time of writing. Bass and Turchin both left comments, but neither addressed the elephant in the room that was occupying the McDermott-shaped hole.

Bass wrote: “Sooooo happy to see you and the fam! Blown away w how fast Stella can knit some shoes!!” And Turchin responded with: “Aw it was so nice to see you today!!!!”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott marriage may be in trouble

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been married since 2006, but within the last year, their relationship has been the subject of multiple rumors of a split.

According to Page Six, both Spelling and McDermott have been spotted out and about without their wedding ring, and last June, Tori even admitted that they were sleeping in separate rooms. And in December, McDermott was missing from the family holiday card.

But Dean then muddied the waters on International Women’s Day this March by including Tori in a gushing tribute to the women in his life.

He wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women. I’m so blessed to have you in my life. I love you So Much!!”

McDermott is Spelling’s second husband; she was previously married to Charles Shanian for two years, from 2004 to 2006.