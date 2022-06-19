Tori Spelling gets busty in a bikini while twinning with dog

Tori Spelling had a fun twinning moment with her Chihuahua as she put her bust on full display in a tight bikini top. ©ImageCollect.com/DavidAcosta/ImagePressAgency

Tori Spelling looked to be having some fun with her weekend relaxation time as she playfully sported a sexy bikini while enjoying doing a little twinning with her Chihuahua.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star, who portrayed character Donna for the series’ entire ten seasons, got into her summer mode and welcomed the end of the weekend with a splash of cleavage as she donned a tight, black two-piece.

Tori Spelling wore a busty black bikini top for a summery snap

The blonde news-maker, who set the rumor-mill on fire after she and her husband Dean McDermott admitted to cheating on their respective spouses the first night they met around 17 years ago, warmed up the web with her latest Instagram story share as she got ready for a bikini-clad season.

Tori could be seen sporting some glitzy, oversized shades on her face while pairing the eye-wear with her nearly-matching, mauve-infused lipstick.

Keeping her dyed-blonde hair in a low ponytail, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wannabe, who turned 59 this May, leaned against a white towel while lounging on a porch chair with her tiny pooch pal Thea in her arms and her ample bust bursting out of her two-piece.

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori captioned the shot with “Thea and I are twinning today in bikinis” while she hilariously showed off the pup’s respective mermaid-themed bikini top.

Tori got called out for having too much work done

As the television star typically enjoys basking in the glow of her 1.6 million followers, Tori is not exempt from experiencing their wrath sometimes as well.

Following a video share that was seemingly meant to simply give fans a look at the star’s glamorous transformation as she went from make-up free and wet-haired to freshly curled and facially decorated with cosmetics, Tori was put on blast by some who thought the post was evidence of various amounts of plastic surgeries.

As reported by Monsters and Critics in May, Tori got some internet trolls riled up as they shared their opinions, saying things like, “Plastic surgery did nothing for you! Why? You looked better before!” ” “Please stop getting work done on your face! You were so pretty,” and “What has she done to herself? She was way prettier before those lips.”

Despite appearing to have changed over the years since she first hit it big as an actress, Tori has continuously denied that she has had any work done, insisting she owes her youthful beauty all to her makeup artist.