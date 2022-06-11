Tori Spelling celebrates daughter Stella McDermott’s middle school graduation with 90210 reference

Tori Spelling revealed how proud she was of her daughter Stella for graduating middle school. Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling has shared how proud she is of her daughter Stella McDermott, who graduated from middle school.

Sharing the news of her daughter’s success to her 1.6 million Instagram followers, the actress, 49, even made a reference to her ’90s hit show Beverly Hills, 90210.

Tori wrote: “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!! My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet.”

Tori Spelling revealed that Stella overcame many challenges

“So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate. She proved them all wrong!”

Tori added: “So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around. You have such drive and such a kind spirit! You can do absolutely anything you want to do! Love you @stella_mcdermott08 with all my heart and soul bff. #donnamartingraduates.” #likemotherlikedaughter.”

Referring to the hashtag “Donna Martin Graduates,” the mother of five was referencing when her 90210 character Donna was able to graduate from High School after her teachers told her she wouldn’t due getting drunk at the prom.

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott are reportedly going through a ‘trial separation’

Tori shares daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 10, and sons Liam, 15, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, with actor Dean McDermott, 55.

The former couple has been married since 2006 but are reportedly going through a “trial separation.”

A source told Us Weekly: “Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore. They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself.

“She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed. They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”

“They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped.”

Another source reportedly said: “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”

Whilst questions about her marriage continue to rise, it’s clear to see that Tori’s main focus are her children.

Sharing another snap of Stella the day after her middle school graduation, Tori wish her eldest daughter a Happy Birthday.

She said: “I love you so much and my heart beams with proudness every day. #tlcforever#proudmom #buggy.”