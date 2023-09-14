Nicole Scherzinger replaced as a judge on The Masked Singer

There will be a big switch-up next season with the judges’ panel on The Masked Singer.

That’s because Nicole Scherzinger won’t be there, and Rita Ora is replacing her.

We’re not talking about Season 10, which starts in less than two weeks.

That season has already been filmed, and Nicole will be there along with Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy.

Season 11, which will begin filming shortly, is where we’ll see the big switchup.

And it’s not that The Masked Singer is getting rid of Nicole. She’s just busy starring in a London West End production of Sunset Boulevard, where she is playing Norma Desmond.

The Masked Singer announces Rita Ora joining the judges’ panel

While Season 10 of The Masked Singer hasn’t even started yet, the official social media accounts have already made a huge announcement about Season 11.

On Wednesday, they revealed that Rita Ora has joined the show

The announcement didn’t explain Nicole Scherzinger, but she’s already in London for the role.

Have we already figured out one contestant on The Masked Singer?

Season 10 of The Masked Singer hasn’t even started yet, but the costumes and clues about who is in them are being teased to get everyone hyped up for premiere night.

Already, many believe they know who is in the Diver costume as the costume itself, the voice of the person in it, and the clues all combined make it pretty obvious.

The Masked Singer fans have already offered up one excellent guess, saying they think it’s Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

The reason for the guess, aside from thinking it’s his voice, is that they called the Diver the “most hated creature in the ocean,” and right now, Tom is pretty hated.

Another clue was “usually I am pumped,” and viewers thought that was a nod to Vanderpump Rules. Also, a cardinal was shown, and that is the mascot for the St. Louis MLB team, where Tom is from.

If it’s not him, we’ll be incredibly surprised.

Here’s when to tune in for The Masked Singer

We already saw a big teaser episode for Season 10 of The Masked Singer on Sunday night. The costumes were shown, clues were teased, and Demi Lovato was even unmasked before the competition really got fierce.

Good thing, too, because, with Demi’s voice, she easily could have swept the whole show.

The fun begins on Wednesday, September 27, when it comes back and moves to Wednesday nights in the future for the Fall 2023 TV season.

Since this is the landmark 10th season of the show, we expect them to pull out all the stops and dazzle viewers with a stellar lineup.

The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, September 27 at 8/7c on FOX.