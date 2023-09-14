Scott Disick reportedly keeping his distance from Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have had a strained relationship in recent months, but it doesn’t look like that’s getting better any time soon.

Kourtney is coming back from a recent health scare, which seems to be pushing Scott back further, according to one source.

“Scott has been very low-key lately and focusing on himself and his kids. He’s been spending more time in Miami and doing his own thing,” the source tells ET.

“Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it’s best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time with her recent surgery.”

Now that Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker have been dealing with the recent urgent surgery that was necessary to save their baby, it seems that Scott is staying away even further.

While Kourtney navigates this emotional time, ET’s source says, “Scott and Kourtney are not as friendly as they used to be, so he tries to be respectful and give her space, while also being there for her and the family.”

For now, it seems that Scott is focused on letting Kourtney live her own life even if that means there’s less space for him.

Scott Disick opens up about Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

When Kourtney announced her pregnancy earlier this year, it didn’t come as a huge shock: Kourtney and Travis had been trying for a long time to have a baby together.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s not a major life change for them and those around them.

As far as Scott’s opinion, it seems he’s trying to remain supportive of his ex while keeping his own feelings protected.

“Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself,” a source told ET back in June.

“It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.”

Will Scott Disick be back for The Kardashians Season 4?

For those who want to keep seeing Scott on The Kardashians, have no fear.

Scott is present in the trailer for Season 4, and while he may not be seen with Kourtney, it’s likely he’ll be seen with sisters Kim and Khloe, as they remain friends.

Fans have seen in the past three seasons of The Kardashians that Scott and Khloe are extremely close, so it’s likely that Scott will come through for Khloe as she navigates being single.

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres September 28 on Hulu.