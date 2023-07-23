Kim Kardashian spotted out with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have stirred up the internet as they were recently spotted out and about together for dinner and some late-night partying.

The reality TV icon and SKIMS founder was seen with the basketball star on Friday night at the restaurant Gekko in Miami, Florida, following the debut of soccer superstar Lionel Messi with his new MLS club.

Kim wore all-leather in a black ensemble featuring a crop top and matching pants. She finished the look with heels and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Based on photos and accounts of Thompson’s outfit, he was also in all-black attire, including a sheer black button-up shirt to go with black trousers and sneakers.

After dinner at the Japanese steakhouse, Thompson and Kim reportedly headed to LIV nightclub. A TMZ report indicates they also “partied late into the night” with hip-hop star DJ Khaled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim and Thompson’s time partying together arrived after they’d witnessed Lionel Messi help his MLS team, Inter Miami, capture a win against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. Other spectators at the game included Thompson’s Lakers teammate, LeBron James, and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Internet reacts to Kim K and Thompson’s appearance in Miami

Since Thompson has a history of cheating and causing issues for Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, the recent news of his sighting with Kim in Miami had many people commenting about the situation.

A post from Twitter’s @spicebae_ featured a photo of Kim with Thompson in Miami, bringing in hundreds of commenters’ remarks.

“Their obsession with each others ex’s are weird. Khloe with Scott and Kim with Tristan and they love to say it’s bc they will always be family. Y’all ain’t hanging with Travis or Kanye tho,” one individual commented on Twitter.

Pic credit: @spicebae_/Twitter

“i don’t even like my sisters but i wouldn’t be caught dead doing anything like this,” another commenter said.

Yet another commenter called Kim “the classic middle child” who is doing things to “remain the center of attention” and “could care less about her sisters.”

Pic credit: @spicebae_/Twitter

While many Twitter commenters reacted similarly, some defended Kim and Thompson’s time together. One suggested Khloe might be on good terms with Thompson, and the basketball big man is “less likely to cheat if his sister in law is there.”

Another said they “HIGHLY doubt Kim wants Tristan” and that the family views him in the same way they view Scott Disick.

“Scott is like the brother they never wanted & only deal with for kourtneys kids,” the commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @spicebae_/Twitter

This isn’t the first time in the past year that Kim and her family have shown support for Khloe’s ex. In May, Monsters and Critics reported that Kim attended a Lakers 2023 NBA Playoffs game to root for Thompson and shared a photo she captured of him courtside. Additionally, Kris Jenner has been supportive of Thompson at the Lakers games.

Kim’s half-sister recently reunited with Jordyn Woods

Thompson is Khloe Kardashian’s ex and the father of two children with The Kardashians star. He’s had a documented off-and-on relationship with Khloe since 2016, which included multiple allegations of cheating.

However, the Kardashians appear to be very forgiving when it comes to some of the transgressions of those they’ve been close with.

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted having dinner with her former friend, Jordyn Woods, for a public reunion four years after her cheating scandal. Woods was infamously linked to Thompson in a makeout session years ago. That led to Khloe splitting up with Thompson and Kylie disassociating herself from her good friend Woods.

Khloe learned of another cheating incident in which Thompson impregnated Marlee Nichols, resulting in a paternity suit. The story arrived as Khloe and Thompson were expecting their second child via a surrogate, leading to another breakup.

Their second child arrived in July 2022, and Khloe initially named him Tatum Kardashian. This past June, she curiously changed their son’s last name to Thompson.

As of this writing, there are no confirmed reports that Khloe and Thompson are back together. While their relationship has included cheating scandals and multiple splits, the two seem amicable, co-parenting their two children, Tatum and True.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.