Khloe Kardashian’s son’s name revealed in The Kardashians premiere

The Kardashians returned for Season 3, and the premiere delivered plenty of updates for the family, including Khloe Kardashian welcoming another baby.

It was revealed that Khloe, 38, had her second baby via surrogate last year, and her experience having a baby in that way was also a topic on the reality TV show.

Early in the premiere episode, Khloe spoke about the matter with her sister Kim and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

She mentioned feeling less connected to her son because he was born from a surrogate rather than growing inside her.

The idea of picking out a name for her son also arrived several times, with Khloe officially revealing her son’s name during the episode.

It provided further confirmation of his name, which had been reported online ahead of the premiere.

Khloe Kardashian talked about her second baby and potential name

Early during the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, Kim, and Scott talked about Kim being single after ending her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Scott asked Khloe where her baby was, and she told him he was sleeping upstairs, with Kim and Khloe tossing around “Baby Rob” and “Baby Robbie” as his name.

“Is his name Rob?” Scott asked, with Khloe giving an unsure gesture.

Scott suggested she should go for “Rob” as the baby’s name after Kim said, “he looks like a Rob.”

From there, Khloe delved into the difficulty of the surrogate process and the emotions she was dealing with, including feeling a bit less connected for now.

Khloe revealed her son’s name during The Kardashians premiere

A bit later in the episode, Khloe was one of several Kardashian-Jenners attending a party to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand.

One of the guests was now-retired late-night show host James Corden, who was sitting next to Khloe at a dinner table and chatted with her about what was new.

She revealed that she had another baby, and then Corden joked with her about the name. Khloe told him her daughter’s name was True, so Corden suggested the humorous approach of naming her son “False.”

In a confessional scene, an off-camera producer told Khloe they were going to break some news before asking her, “What is his name?”

At the table, Khloe revealed to Corden that her son’s name was Tatum, keeping with the theme of first names beginning with “T.”

“Naming a human is really hard,” Khloe admitted in her confessional before sighing.

She took her phone out to show Corden a photo of her new son, even mentioning how much he looked like her brother, Rob Kardashian.

Khloe welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson last year

Interestingly, Khloe’s son’s first name shares the last name of NBA star Jayson Tatum, who plays for the Boston Celtics. However, there hasn’t been any mention that this was why she chose the name.

She welcomed Tatum with now-ex Tristan Thompson last July, as reported by People in August. At the time of that report, they’d yet to indicate a name.

Earlier this month, The U.S. Sun reported that they were “exclusively told” Khloe and Thompson’s son was named “Tatum Robert,” with the middle name a tribute to Khloe’s late father, Robert Kardashian, and brother, Rob.

A source told the Sun that Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, was “steering” her daughter towards naming her baby boy Robert, but Khloe ultimately went with Tatum.

“Khloe wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme,” the source shared.

Khloe also has a 5-year-old daughter, True, who she had on April 12, 2018. She shares True with her ex, Thompson, who wasn’t included in any scenes in The Kardashians premiere episode.

However, True and Tatum’s dad had been receiving support from various members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew over the past several weeks as Kris and Kim attended Lakers playoff games to cheer for Khloe’s ex.

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.