Khloe Kardashian admits to ‘burying my head in the sand’ during surrogacy journey

The Kardashians are back for Season 3 and opening up about some of the recent moments in their lives.

Khloe Kardashian welcomed a baby boy named Tatum with Tristan Thompson on July 28, 2022. The world learned about the situation just before the baby boy was born.

She and Tristan had already decided to have a second child before news of his scandal with Maralee Nichols was publicized. It messed with her on a physical and emotional level.

The reality TV star revealed that the surrogacy journey with Tatum wasn’t what she expected. Khloe sat down with Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, revealing she was having difficulty connecting with her son.

Nothing prepared her for the “mind f**k” that happened when her son was born. Things were so different for Tatum’s birth, and Khloe has been focusing on the lack of connection.

Going into this journey, Khloe felt unprepared to welcome a baby via surrogacy.

Khloe Kardashian admits to buying her head in the sand

During the beginning moments of the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian dished about what welcoming Tatum was like, and shared some personal footage of his birth with viewers.

While in a confessional, Khloe said she “buried my head in the sand” during the pregnancy. She was detached from the reality of welcoming another little one because she wasn’t physically carrying him. Khloe carried True, and her bond with her firstborn is incredibly close.

The situation felt “transactional” to Khloe, who explained how Tatum was handed straight to her once he was delivered, and they were moved to another room.

Khloe Kardashian had a lot happening during the surrogacy journey

Along with the lack of connection missing once Tatum was born, Khloe Kardashian was dealing with a lot of personal things at the time.

On top of learning about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity with someone else, a health scare was also happening with a growth she had removed from her face, which turned out to be melanoma.

Khloe was honest with Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick about her feelings. It was a raw conversation, and even though Scott suggested it may take a while to adjust, Khloe didn’t seem convinced. Kim was able to connect with Chicago and Psalm without an issue, which appears also to have affected her little sister.

With so much going on, what’s one more thing, right?

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.