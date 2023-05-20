Khloe Kardashian shares rare photo featuring son as she pokes fun at sister Kim K

Khloe Kardashian recently presented a rare look at her baby boy while poking fun at her sister, Kim Kardashian.

The 38-year-old shared several photos in which she’s holding her 9-month-old son and posing in front of a countertop with beautiful flowers in vases.

Khloe, whose wavy locks flow past her shoulders, is wearing distressed jeans with her shoes hidden, but her t-shirt is the star of her outfit.

The white tee features an image of her sister, Kim K, on the front with a funny quote beneath her.

“Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work,” the shirt says under Kim, referring to a Variety article about the Kardashians.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“In my best Kim K voice!” Khloe wrote in her caption to further drive home the fun shirt’s message.

Khloe’s second child, with his back turned in both of her images above, was born on July 28, 2022. It was initially reported she and Tristan Thompson’s son was born in August 2022 via surrogate. However, the reality TV star clarified the birthdate during an episode of The Kardashians in Season 2.

Earlier this month, a U.S. Sun report finally revealed that Khloe’s son is named Tatum Robert, with a source telling the publication there was discussion about the name being Robert Tatum or Tatum Robert.

The source indicated the Robert portion of the name is a nod to the Kardashian’s brother, Rob, and late father, Robert Kardashian.

Khloe rarely shares photos of her son since his birth, but she shared another adorable look at him earlier this month. In the picture, he has his head turned to the side as he wears a toy fireman’s hat for a birthday celebration. The outdoor image also included a smiling True with her mom and baby brother.

What was Kim Kardashian’s ‘work’ quote about?

As mentioned, the Kardashians were previously the subject of a Variety article that looked at their massively successful empire, which includes reality television, makeup, clothing, and more. The report indicated they had an estimated worth of over $5 billion between the family members’ various brands and businesses.

Khloe gave her business advice in the video, telling others to pursue things with passion and not fall into the trap of believing in instant success due to social media. Kim also shared some blunt advice.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim said in the article, adding, “Get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kim also said the line in a video interview that Variety presented on their YouTube channel (below) during a photoshoot for the magazine.

Kim talked about how reality television can be seen as “informational” and about being grateful to be part of it for so long.

She spoke about their new reality show on Hulu, The Kardashians, saying she was “really excited” about it because they had “no restrictions” with the presentation.

“Before on E!, it was totally us and totally amazing, but the episodes were so short, and the producers definitely knew what the E! audience wanted,” she said, adding, “this feels a little bit more documentary style coming from a different angle.”

Kim mentioned that the Hulu reality series could present a look at things like her law school or career or business ventures, which maybe wasn’t shown as much to the E! audience.

Khloe recently shot down the ‘narrative’ about her family and ex Tristan Thompson

The Kardashians and Jenners return for a third season of their Hulu series this month, with fans ready to see what’s next. Some fans and gossip reports even started speculation there might be a romantic rekindling between exes Khloe and Tristan Thompson.

As Monsters and Critics reported, critics fired away after Kim attended Lakers playoff games over the past several weeks in support of Thompson, now a Lakers reserve player who primarily plays in blowouts.

Kim showed her support at one game, sharing a courtside photo of a smiling Thompson on her Instagram Story. After rumors swirled and Kim brought her daughter to another Lakers game with a handmade sign to cheer for Thompson, Khloe finally spoke out.

The reality TV star commented on a fan account that suggested Kim was “soft launching” the idea Khloe and Tristan had reunited again after the NBA player’s previous cheating scandals.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception,” Khloe said.

She explained that it was just family showing someone support and nothing more, comparing it to how she will also support her brother, Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-husband.

Khloe shares two children with Thompson. In addition to their 9-month-old son, they also have a daughter, True Thompson, who turned 5 last month.

With a new season of The Kardashians on the way, fans and critics will be waiting to see if Tristan shows up in any of the episodes in any capacity for Khloe and the kids. However, based on her comments, they’re not back together like some may think.

The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu.