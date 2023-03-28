The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian complains about loyalty as Scott Disick returns for Season 3

Season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians looks to be pretty juicy.

The first official trailer for the hit series’ upcoming third season debuted earlier this week, promising photoshoots, fights, and plenty of behind-the-scenes drama from the royal family of reality TV.

“I wish I could tell you this is gonna be a mild, relaxing, serene season,” Khloe Kardashian, looking chic and glamorous in bright blue crushed velvet, says in an opening scheme, before adding, “It’s not.”

Highlights from the jam-packed 45-second trailer include scenes of Kim Kardashian breaking down in tears and screaming, “You think I need your permission?!” at someone offscreen.

Season 3 will also bring the highly anticipated return to reality TV of Talentless founder Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children.

“I’ve never seen this much drama in my life,” Scott is heard saying.

Kourtney Kardashian laments lack of ‘loyalty’ in The Kardashians trailer

Later in the trailer, Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian can be seen sitting on a white sofa, sandwiched between her younger sister Khloe and an unknown male friend.

“There’s no sense of loyalty,” she says in the clip.

It’s unclear who Kourtney is talking about, but some saw her comment as a reference to Scott, as the former couple’s relationship has been famously up and down over the years.

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and have three kids together: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

However, the Poosh founder has since moved on, marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker not just once, but three times in a series of elaborate ceremonies.

Scott Disick returns to reality TV in The Kardashians trailer

Scott’s highly anticipated return to reality TV comes after fans complained about his lack of screentime on the previous two seasons of The Kardashians.

While the fan-favorite New York native made a brief appearance during Season 1, he was mostly absent from the second season of the show.

The Talentless clothing brand founder reportedly landed a lucrative deal to return.



An insider recently told OK! that Scott signed “a massive contract” to appear in Season 3.

While the Flip It Like Disick star was initially against coming back to the show because “he didn’t want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis Barker’s storyline,” the insider explained that Scott ultimately “felt that he owed it to his fans” to return for one more season.

We can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store.

The Kardashians Season 3 debuts Thursday, May 25 on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.