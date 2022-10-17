While out in Los Angeles, Kourtney and Travis sip on the reality star’s Poosh smoothies. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have got their casual and comfortable style down to a tee.

The power couple was spotted out in Los Angeles sipping on Kourtney’s new Poosh smoothie.

The newlyweds are easily one of fashion’s favorite couples right now.

Since confirming their romance in 2021, fans have been treated to a host of next-level looks from the famous duo.

Heavily-tattooed Blink-182 drummer Travis has seemingly always rocked band tees, studs, and chains. Now, the 46-year-old has gotten reality TV icon Kourtney on board too.

On Sunday, the two stopped by Erewhon Market to pick up some of Kourtney’s Poosh Potion detox smoothies.

Kourtney and Travis look cool and casual while out in LA

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh recently collaborated with Erewhon to create this detox smoothie, reports JustJared.

Although it was a casual Sunday in Calabasas spent running errands, Kourtney and Travis still delivered on the fashion front.

Kourtney rocked a long-sleeved oversized black and purple sweater to stay warm in the fall temperatures.

Pic credit: WCP,4cnrs/BACKGRID

The Poosh founder added a pair of skintight black leggings highlighting her hourglass shape and punctuated them with a pair of black crew socks and sneakers.

Kourtney’s dark hair was parted in the middle, with the tips of her luxurious locks touching her shoulders.

She opted for a pair of black shades to accessorize her look.

Kourtney’s husband, Travis, also kept his look cool and casual.

To get into the spooky spirit, the Grammy-nominated musician slipped into a Halloween T-shirt, referencing the iconic 1978 horror film.

He also donned a pair of black knee-length shorts and black crew socks.

Travis finished his Sunday afternoon ensemble with a pair of black shades and soft black slippers.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney’s new Poosh smoothie

The couple looked in good spirits as they were spotted sipping on Poosh smoothies.

The latest one, Poosh Potion, is made with a white and black swirl and contains several ingredients, according to Good Morning America.

The ingredients include almond milk, coconut water, activated charcoal powder, and fruit like blueberries and bananas.

Maple syrup is added into the mix for a spot of sweetness, with protein powder and mineral drops also added.

Kourtney gives fans a BTS look

Earlier this week, the mom-of-three gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at herself making the smoothie.

During the video, Kourtney’s 7-year-old son Reign Disick tried it and gave it his seal of approval.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.