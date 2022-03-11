Scott Disick still dealing with ‘jealousy and animosity’ as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker plan their wedding

Scott Disick might be letting jealousy get to him over ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. Pic credit: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Scott Disick isn’t exactly ready to light sparklers and jump up and down about ex-girlfriend and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker.

It appears Scott may be dealing with some jealousy over Kourtney’s engagement to the Blink-182 drummer, but they are apparently co-parenting amicably. The pair share sons Mason, 12, Reign 7, and 9-year-old daughter Penelope.

Kourtney and Travis’ engagement will be shown on The Kardashians

In previews for the new Hulu series, The Kardashians, clips of Kourtney and Travis’ engagement were shown, with Kris clearly over the moon, saying, “This makes me so happy,” as she hugs her daughter.

Despite Travis appearing multiple times throughout The Kardashians trailer, Scott does not appear at all, leading to speculation he wouldn’t be on the show.

However, Kim responded to a fan on Twitter confirming Scott would be taking part, writing, “But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!!”

In 2021, Scott was shown during episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, seemingly worried he would drift apart from the family without the show.

Scott has worried about drifting away from The Kardashian family

Sources later told Us Weekly, “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

Other sources have told ET that Scott is dealing with some “jealousy and animosity” over Kourtney’s engagement to Travis, and “He hasn’t entirely come to terms with Kourtney and Travis’ relationship, but he has definitely warmed up to accepting the fact that Kourtney is marrying Travis.” They revealed he “wants her to be happy.”

Despite his fears of growing apart from the rest of the family, Scott does appear to be doing well, with sources telling ET, he’s “healthier than he’s ever been.”

For fans of The Kardashians, who worry they might have missed something, momager and family matriarch Kris Jenner would absolutely never let that happen.

She had a big 66th birthday party, and apparently forced an awkward moment between Scott, Kourtney, and Travis while cameras were rolling.

Kris offered Scott a place on The Kardashians because he brings the drama

Sources told Hollywood Life that Scott was offered a spot on the show, simply for the fact that he brings lots of drama with him. In the Kardashian world, drama is monetized, and Scott is worth a whole lot in that case.

FIRST LOOK at The Kardashians on Hulu

Watch this video on YouTube

The source said, “Scott was there at the same time as Kourtney and Travis at Kris Jenner’s birthday party, but he did not stay for long after they arrived.”

Another source maintained the fact that Scott caused no drama, and acted like a perfect gentleman, as he doesn’t want bad blood, “particularly with the mother of his children.”

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.