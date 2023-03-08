Kim Kardashian has had an incredible body transformation in the last year, having started a weight loss journey before the 2022 Met Gala to fit into an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress.

She frequently shares Instagram posts and Stories from the gym, where she works out for up to two hours sometimes to achieve the flawless figure followers see on her profile.

In a recent shot, Kim showed off her incredibly taut abs in a light crop top and a knitted skirt featuring a high thigh slit.

She shared several pictures in various poses, with the first shot showing her with her eyes closed and puckering up for the camera as she gave peace signs in a fun gesture.

A second shot in the carousel showed her standing on the white stone steps in her house and later walking up to the top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was also seen staring straight at the camera with an intense expression as she lifted one leg up and confidently gazed straight ahead.

The reality star captioned the carousel with a simple kiss and peace sign emoji.

Kim’s hair went back to black sometime around the holidays after she had dyed it platinum blonde during what some might call her Pete Davidson era.

Kim Kardashian previously posed in the same outfit as Khloe Kardashian

She previously posted pictures from the same night, the night before Valentine’s Day, along with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe herself lost a ton of weight in the last couple of years and now looks completely different in what many called her “revenge body” after she was cheated on by her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kim and Khloe posed together, with Khloe wearing a similar outfit in darker colors with her blonde hair put up into a high bun.

Behind-the-scenes shots were shown in the carousel, with Kim being a great sister, kneeling down to get a better shot of Khloe while a man held a big spotlight on her.

Kim captioned the pictures, “Kiki & Koko ♾️.”

Kim recently attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show after the Ciao Kim collab

Kim recently attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show wearing a red glittering bra top with a matching skirt that went down to the floor. She paired the look with a matching red purse and big cross necklaces.

Kim previously collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on the Ciao Kim collection, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week last year.

The collection features pieces from the Dolce & Gabbana archives all chosen by Kim herself. She and her team did all the advertising, which ended up being a series of fun videos with an Italian theme.

Kim was seen in several videos promoting the collaboration, all in black and white, and featured her eating some type of Italian food like pizza, gelato, and spaghetti.

The brand even offers t-shirts with still pictures from the ads that cost $150.

Per Vogue, the entire collaboration came about after Kim wore vintage Dolce & Gabbana to her sister Kourtney’s wedding in Italy. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana saw this, and it gave them the idea to delve into the archives.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Hulu.