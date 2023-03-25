Kourtney Kardashian is part of the famous Kardashian family, meaning she’s probably never taken a day off in her life, but that means she has some majorly successful businesses on her hands.

The reality star is all about her vitamin and supplement brand Lemme lately, constantly advertising on her social media profiles in all kinds of unique photo shoots.

In her most recent look, she donned a light pink silk nightgown that grazed her thighs and featured spaghetti straps, fitted cups, and a lace material for decoration on the front.

She wore a sage green wool coat on top, most likely to keep from getting a chill, and she sported a pair of matching white kitten heels.

Kourtney wore her hair, a platinum blonde bob clipped back on one side. Her makeup matched her ensemble with a light pink eyeshadow that sparkled in the light and pale pink lipstick.

She was seen posing in three different poses in her kitchen, which features a massive refrigerator, as she bent down to get some of her newest Lemme product.

Kourtney Kardashian advertised Lemme Sea, a recent Lemme product

In her caption, she revealed it was a bottle of one of the newest products, Lemme Sea, which contains Irish Sea Moss, D3, and Biotin to give you more radiant skin.

It comes with a whole host of other benefits, including healthy thyroid function, immune system health, brain health, and supports digestion, among other things.

Lemme Sea comes in a liquid format and contains “92 of the 102 minerals that the body needs.”

It costs $25 for a 30ml bottle, but it can be bought in a pack of two for $40, or a pack of 3 for $60, saving you a bit of cash.

Lemme has added several new products since its launch last year

Lemme has added a ton of new products to the lineup since its launch last year, including Lemme DeBloat, a daily digestive gummy, and Lemme Matcha, which are energy B12 vitamins.

The products can be bought in three separate bundles: the 24/7 Bundle, the Lifestyle Bundle, and the Essentials Bundle, with each costing $80 and saving you $10 off the cost of three bottles.

Kourtney shared a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding dress designs

Kourtney isn’t only focused on work, of course, as she recently reminisced about choosing her wedding dress when she married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker last July.

She shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the planning for her dress, which she said started a year ago when she had her first in-person meeting with Dolce & Gabbana, the designers.

In her caption, she revealed the inspiration behind the unique look, writing, “The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N’ Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other “this has to be our wedding.” She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself “I need a short dress!”

Keep an eye on Kourtney’s Instagram to see what the latest Lemme product launch will be.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Hulu.