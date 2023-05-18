Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson relationship rumors: ‘Stop pushing this narrative’

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is firing back at recent speculation that she and her ex, Tristan Thompson, have reunited for another shot at a relationship.

The 38-year-old Good American co-founder took to social media to express her disapproval of the narrative that some fans and media outlets are presenting about her and Thompson.

Rumors about the couple potentially rekindling recently heated up further when Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, attended a Lakers playoff game, resulting in backlash from online critics.

Kim, who attended several of the team’s games against the Golden State Warriors last week, showed her support for Thompson by sharing a post on her Instagram Story, which featured a courtside photo of the Lakers player.

For another game, Kim brought her daughter North West along to watch the game, who seemingly created a sign by hand to root for Thompson and wore a No. 9 jersey to show support, despite the fact he’s a Lakers reserve who doesn’t always get to play.

All of the above might have made it seem like Kim was supporting Thompson due to her sister’s off-and-on relationship becoming on again, but Khloe is saying that’s not the case.

Khloe Kardashian fires back at rumors about her reuniting with Tristan Thompson

All it took was an account that gives updates about Khloe Kardashian to reply to an Instagram Q&A suggesting that the reality TV star had once again returned to her cheating boyfriend.

A fan had asked why Kim was supporting Thompson at the Lakers games, and @deuxmoi indicated that “allegedly he’s back with Koko so maybe she’s soft launching the idea” to prepare people for the eventual reveal.

Some believed that reveal might happen during Season 3 of The Kardashians, which premieres on the Hulu streaming platform next week.

While @deuxmoi was the one who originally answered the fan question, a screenshot arrived on the @khloelegend Instagram, and Khloe dropped by the comments to clarify things on the matter.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception,” Khloe’s comment said.

“Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life,” she wrote.

She continued by giving an example of her brother Scott Disick who shares three kids with her sister, Kourtney. Khloe said she “will forever support him.”

“It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️” Khloe wrote.

Khloe Kardashian fires back at rumors about her and Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: @khloelegend/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian had two children with Thompson amid cheating rumors

Khloe and Thompson’s relationship has been an off-and-on situation since 2016 due to the NBA star cheating on the reality TV star several times. During their relationship, they had two children together.

Khloe gave birth to their first daughter True Thompson, who arrived in April 2018. However, headlines swirled at the time about a scandal involving Thompson cheating with Khloe’s half-sister’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In August 2022, it was reported Thompson and Khloe welcomed a second child, a son via surrogate. However, their second child arrived after Thompson also fathered a child with another woman- Maralee Nichols, while still dating Khloe.

Reports also swirled that Nichols had filed a paternity suit against Thompson in 2021. The NBA player issued an apology to Khloe once it was officially known he was the father of Nichols’ child. Per People, Khloe and Thompson split up in January 2022 following the basketball star’s latest cheating scandal.

Thompson has one other child, a son named Prince, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016. However, at the time of Prince’s birth, Thompson and Craig had split up and he was already dating Khloe.

In addition to Thompson, Khloe has dated several other NBA players, including Rashad McCants, James Harden, and Lamar Odom, the latter with whom she was married for seven years.

Khloe hasn’t attended any of the recent Lakers playoff games to show support for Thompson. However, Kim has attended games as has their mom Kris Jenner. In addition, Khloe and Kim’s half-sister Kendall Jenner recently sat courtside with rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres on Hulu on Thursday, May 25.