Critics react to North West’s pre-Met Gala gift to Kim Kardashian: ‘There’s no way North did this’

It’s not surprising to see people shout out their kids for the sweet things they do for them, even when you’re a megastar celeb like Kim Kardashian.

As big events like Mother’s Day and the Met Gala are closer and closer, it’s no surprise to see Kim’s oldest daughter North West do something sweet for her mom.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories to show off North’s sweet and glamorous surprise: A lavish room with massage beds, flowers, and candles.

The room was decorated with silver pop-up balloons referencing this year’s Met Gala theme, as they read, “Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala.”

Kim wrote, “How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met,” at the bottom of her share, giving credit where credit was due.

However, it didn’t take long for critics on Reddit to pose the idea that North did not set up that luxurious gift for her mother, though someone certainly did.

Kim Kardashian critics claim an ‘unpaid intern’ likely set this surprise up

Some immediately clicked into some ongoing Kardashian-Jenner drama that came to a height last year: Their unpaid (or underpaid) interns.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, many stories and experiences broke via Twitter last year that discussed how people were treated while working for the Kardashian-Jenner family and how the richest family in the United States didn’t pay them enough to survive.

Naturally, one of the top comments on the Reddit thread joked that an “unpaid intern” set the room up.

Another user agreed, saying, “North was given an intern to do all this,” while another Reddit user jokes, “Maybe the intern’s name is also North.”

Others took this to mean that North would be going to the Met Gala with Kim, though not necessarily for a heartwarming reason.

Critics accuse Kim Kardashian of using North for Met Gala clout

Other comments focused more on North and less on the possible intern, with one top comment reading, “Please find her a man so this child can get a break.”

Other users agreed, claiming that “Kim Uses North as emotional support/her replacement for a partner.” The commenter added that perhaps North did come up with this idea, but there was no way she entirely thought and acted on her own to get this extravagant gift set up.

Others focused on another topic: Kim’s date for the Met Gala seemingly being North.

One commenter agreed that it seemed likely that Kim would take North to the Met Gala but not necessarily out of the kindness of her heart.

“1) She doesn’t want all the headlines to be about ‘single Kim K alone’ and 2) she would LOVE being able to claim the youngest ever guest to the Met. Anything for positive attention,” the user conjectured.

The Kardashians fans and critics alike likely know how important the Met is for Kim Kardashian, as she was the first in her family to go, only having sisters Khloe and Kourtney invited and joining her for the first time last year.

This year, it was decided that the guest list would be more limited, but Kim still managed to secure a spot.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, May 25.