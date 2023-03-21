Kim Kardashian will be at the Met Gala after all

Never doubt Kris Jenner.

It seems that the 2023 Met Gala will not be a Kardashian-free event after all.

Last year marked a high point in the famous family’s Met Gala career as all six Kardashian-Jenner women were invited to attend for the first time ever.

But earlier this month, it was reported that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who personally approves each and every Met Gala attendee, was cleaning up this year’s guest list – and that not a single Kardashian-Jenner had made the cut.

But now, an insider close to the star-studded red carpet event is setting the record straight, claiming that invites have “officially been sent out” and that Kim “has been confirmed.”

The insider said the rest of the family was also invited, but it is not yet confirmed who will attend.

This year’s iteration of the gala – a tribute to the late design icon and Kardashian fan Karl Lagerfeld – will take place, per tradition, on the first Monday in May.

Kim Kardashian ‘very unhappy’ with Met Gala reports

Speaking with The Sun, the insider explained, “Anna had wanted to do a cull of the guest list this year and make it more of an exclusive event.”

But the source denied that Wintour ever issued a Kardashian ban, telling the outlet that the guest list has “always been an ongoing conversation.”

Still, the “misunderstanding” – and press reports that she might not get an invite – apparently left Kim “very unhappy,” causing tension between the reality star and the Conde Nast team.

“It’s been embarrassing for everyone involved,” the insider said but added that Kim is “still excited” to attend the Met Gala and is already working with a “top fashion house” to create a custom look for the event.

A historic 2022 Met Gala for the Kardashians

Last year, for the first time ever, all six Kardashian-Jenner women walked the Met Gala red carpet.

For two of the sisters, the night was extra special, as it also marked both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s first-ever Met Gala.

In 2021, sources told the US Sun that Khloe really had been banned, as Anna Wintour reportedly thought the reality star “too C-list” to attend the prestigious event.

Khloe claimed on the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians, that she wasn’t interested anyway, insisting that she wasn’t “big on red carpets.”

But Khloe must have risen to at least the B list, as she did make the cut last year.

The Good American co-founder walked the red carpet in a custom-made beaded gold Moschino gown well suited to the Gilded Glamor theme.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.