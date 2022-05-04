Khloe Kardashian shares details about the custom-made dress she wore to the ‘unforgettable’ Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian Met Gala 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian shared details of her gorgeous 2022 Met Gala look on her social media pages. Khloe had a glittery gold moment on her first red carpet for the Met–just like her sister.

However, unlike her sister Kim, her dress was not previously worn.

Khloe was just one of the lucky ladies wearing Moschino under the creative direction of Jeremy Scott. She attended the Met Gala with her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, and Kim.

Although Khloe’s look may have been overshadowed by Kim’s Marilyn Monroe dress or Kylie’s wedding dress and baseball cap, she gave a solid first effort.

Khloe Kardashian talks about her custom-made 2022 Met Gala dress

Khloe Kardashian’s gorgeous golden gown at the 2022 Met Gala featured a half-million hand-sewn beads and hours of labor to create. She shared information about her custom semi-sheer gown on her Instagram page.

The images featured Khloe and her snatched waist as she posed beside a gold background. Khloe wore black opera gloves, and her hair was sleek cut just above her shoulders.

She wrote in the caption, “An unforgettable evening at The Met. I am so incredibly honored to have been invited and so grateful to @JeremyScott for creating this gorgeous custom-made fringe column gown with 540,000 hand-sewn glass beads in just 10 days!”

Khloe continued, “To say the last couple of weeks have been a rollercoaster is an understatement, but last night made it all worth it. It was a huge honor to wear @moschino on this night that I will never forget. Thank you, thank you, thank you Jeremy, Laura, Stefan, Brooke, and the team at Moschino, @voguemagazine @metcostumeinstutute #AnnaWintour!!”

Finally, she thanked her family jeweler and makeup artist. She wrote, “Thank you @chrisappleton1 and @makeupbymario for making me feel beautiful for my first Met – and @lorraineschwartz for letting me wear the most gorgeous diamond earrings I’ve ever worn in my life. Thank you all for your love and kindness, as always. 🤍 ✨#metgala.”

The reality TV star seemed grateful just to receive an invitation.

Khloe Kardashian almost had a heart attack at the Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian looked calm, cool, and collected on the red carpet of her first Met Gala. But as it turns out, her demeanor was just a facade. She took to social media to share that she nearly had a heart attack.

The Kardashians star tweeted, “Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Khloe masked her fear as she confidently posed for the paparazzi.

Fans who missed the Met Gala can watch the 37-year-old mother of True Thompson on the Hulu series The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.