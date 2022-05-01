Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson red carpet debut. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are already Instagram official, but the two took a big step yesterday as they made their red carpet debut.

Kim wore her go-to designer, a stunning Balenciaga gown, while Davidson opted for Prada.

Pete wore sunglasses on the red carpet as he posed behind Kim.

Kim previously posted Pete on her Instagram earlier in April and was accused of photoshopping his nose and jawline.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have red carpet debut at the White House Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson debuted on the red carpet in a major way.

Kim rocked a wet hair look and one of her preferred brands, Balenciaga, on the red carpet; she also wore jewelry from her favorite jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. She wore her long black tresses hanging down to her hips.

Pete sported Prada sunglasses and a matching Prada suit.

Photographers went wild as it was Kim and Pete’s first time posing on a red carpet together. Kim shared behind-the-scenes photos with her man as the two navigated their Washington D.C. hotel and posed in different, historic spots. One romantic photo showed Kim getting into the car with Pete on the interior, giving her a helping hand.

Kim’s noticeably small waist was snatched in the custom-tailored gown.

Kim wrote in the caption, “White House din din.”

Her comments were full of praise for her ensemble and her date. Khloe Kardashian approved and wrote, “What a glamour puss.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Jeweler Lorraine Schwartz left some fire and heart emojis. Another commenter wrote, “you guys are looking hot.”

Page Six reports that Kardashian and Davidson sat at Disney/ABC’s table, the owners of Hulu, which streams The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian had a busy week

Kim Kardashian is a busy woman, and the past week was no exception. She took the stand to defend herself against Blac Chyna’s lawsuit for loss of earnings. Then, Kim jetted off to Washington, where she and Pete attended some events.

Kim will attend the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday, and the reality star, who takes fashion seriously, will definitely have a moment. Furthermore, her sisters were all invited to the Met Gala this year, promising to make this year extra special. It will be Kourtney and Khloe’s first Met Gala.

Her new series, The Kardashians premiered in April, and she and her family have been promoting that show as well.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.