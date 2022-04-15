Kim Kardashian accused of editing Pete Davidson’s face in recent photos 

Kim Kardashian accused of photoshopping boyfriend Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Fans were excited when Kim Kardashian posted her man Pete Davidson, on her Instagram.

The two were linked back in October, but they have played it low-key on social media. But ahead of the premiere of Kim’s new reality show, The Kardashians, on Hulu, she caused a stir with the pictures.

But the fan joy quickly turned to confusion as some alleged Kim photoshopped Pete. The Kardashians are known for photoshopping and editing pictures; Khloe admitted that a picture of her daughter True was photoshopped.

Did Kim photoshop her boyfriend Pete’s face?

Kim posted a loving picture with her man, Pete Davidson. Fans and friends were excited to see the lovebirds, but others accused Kim of photoshopping her boyfriend.

Kim’s picture was in an updo as she wore a silver spandex dress. Pete looked lovingly at Kim and placed his hand on her hip.

Fans claimed that Pete’s nose was different. Furthermore, other fans claimed that she photoshopped his jawline to make it appear more chiseled.

One commenter wondered, “Why does Petes face look photoshopped?….”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Twitter chimed in with a user who claimed Pete’s nose and jawline were alterations.

The Tweet said, “I would cry if someone gave me a photoshopped nose job and jawline sculpting.”

I would cry if someone gave me a photoshopped nose job and jawline sculpting pic.twitter.com/J6uZIdmFLG — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 13, 2022

Although fans think the picture was photoshopped, that assertion was not unanimous.

A source from Page Six disagrees, “Pete’s nose and neck appearance were not altered in anyway. The image shown in the side-by-side shows his face at a different angle, and he is smiling larger, so it cannot be an apples-to-apples comparison.”

The latest photoshopping saga remained a mystery.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have dated for six months

Kim and Pete’s relationship moved quickly, and many thought the coupling was a publicity stunt.

At The Kardashians premiere, Kim revealed that she and Pete met at the Met Gala, one month before her SNL hosting gig.

A few weeks later, Kim hosted SNL, and weeks after that, photographs of the lovers holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm surfaced around Halloween.

In November, Kim, Pete, Kris, and Flavor Flav appeared in a photograph on Flav’s Instagram for Pete’s birthday.

Kim and Pete dined at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn for a romantic Valentine’s Day date in February.

The two made their first public red carpet last week at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Shortly after, Kim posted (photoshopped?) pictures of Pete on Instagram.

It looks like their relationship is stronger than ever.