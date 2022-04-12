Kim Kardashian freaked out after Saint asked about Ray J sex tape

Kim Kardashian claims Saint asked her about sex tape. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Kim Kardashian claims that her son Saint asked her about her sex tape.

The revelation was made public on the debut episode of her new reality tv show.

In the first episode of The Kardashians, the reality tv star said that her son Saint mentioned the tape after seeing it in an advertisement. The sex tape drama snowballs as the potential existence of unreleased footage wreaks havoc.

Kim and her family have been in the news as they drum up publicity for their newest reality TV show that picks up where Keeping Up With The Kardashians left off.

Kim Kardashian says that Saint asked about Ray J’s sex tape

Kim Kardashian had moments of panic on the first episode of The Kardashians. Kim claimed that her son Saint asked her about her infamous sex tape with Ray J.

Allegedly, Saint saw a pop-up advertisement for Kim’s sex tape. The ad allegedly claimed to have unreleased footage from Kim’s famous tape. Kim was catapulted into fame after her sex tape with Ray J went public. Kim has four children, who, until now, were probably too young to know about her sex tape’s existence.

Cameras rolled as Kim fretted over the existence of more sex tape footage.

Kim gets her team of lawyers on the phone and promises to take legal action. She also says she is 99.9 sure that there is no unreleased sex tape footage but wants to make sure.

After finding out, Kim called Kanye West in the dramatic clips from her reality tv show.

Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West offered to quit his career and become her stylist

Kim Kardashian claimed that Kanye wanted to quit his career to become her stylist. She dropped the bombshell on the first episode of her new reality TV show, The Kardashians.

The scene featured Kim in her closet going through her extensive clothing collection. She looks over fashions as she selects outfits to wear for her upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig. She says to a friend, “Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

Kanye famously overhauled Kim’s wardrobe, changing it to feature the neutral and nude colors which she sports today.

Kanye fulfilled his passion for fashion, he went on to have a successful Adidas line called Yeezy, and he also dressed Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.