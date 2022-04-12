Kim Kardashian claims she and Kanye West didn’t speak for 8 months when she filed for divorce

Kim Kardashian opens up about her divorce from Kanye West and her feelings toward him. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Divorce is almost never easy, especially when you’re a celebrity couple with the world watching your every move.

Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and it took a little over a year to have their divorce finalized.

Although Kanye repeatedly made headlines for his statements about Kim and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Kim revealed recently that it wasn’t always that way, and they spent a lot of time not talking to each other when she first filed for divorce.

Kim Kardashian says she and Kanye West didn’t talk for almost eight months in 2021

On Tuesday’s episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Kim revealed that she and Kanye didn’t talk for almost eight months when she first filed for divorce.

She said they “went off and on” frequently, but they did eventually start talking again, and Kim attended the Donda premiere. During this time, Kanye still came to see their children.

She said, “Him and I just took a minute of not talking, and I think in relationships, it’ll be like that. I only hope for – I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day.”

The two ended up talking again in July of 2021 and took their children on a family trip to San Francisco together, and then they all attended the Donda event in Atlanta.

Since Kim experienced her own parents’ divorce when she was younger, she recognized how hard this time would be and knew that it takes “people a minute to readjust.”

Kim maintains that she and Kanye have “so much love” for one another despite all the hard times.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her love for Kanye West

Regardless of their separation and divorce, Kim says that no matter what, “We’re always a family. We’re always gonna have so much love, and we love our kids, and we both love the time we spent together.”

For herself, she thinks that they will “always have that and always cherish that,” but sometimes things just don’t work out.

No matter how much love Kim has for Kanye, Kim can’t ignore his reaction and social media rants toward herself and Pete Davidson.

Regarding Kanye’s social media use, Kim said, “I never really judge the way someone wants to communicate. Whether it’s the way I would or not, like, I know who he is inside.”

She then added, “I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years.”

While not everyone may be so forward and willing to move past Kanye’s actions for the sake of their family, it seems important to Kim that she takes everything in stride and just remember that they are a family with a lot of love for each other.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.