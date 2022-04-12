Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West was so infatuated that he offered to quit his career to become her stylist

Kanye West offered to quit his career to become Kim Kardashian’s stylist. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West was so infatuated with Kim Kardashian that he offered to quit his career to become the reality tv star’s stylist. So claims Kim K, as she promotes her new show, The Kardashians.

Kanye is known for his appreciation of art and fashion. But Kim claims that Kanye wanted to make styling her his full-time job. Kanye famously dressed Julia Fox during their short fling and selected outfits for his current love interest, Chaney Jones.

The revelation comes in the first episode of Kim’s new reality show, The Kardashians. Kim is in her closet looking at outfits for her upcoming SNL hosting gig.

Kim Kardashian claimed that Kanye wanted to quit his career to become her stylist.

She made the claims on the first episode of her new reality TV show, The Kardashians.

The scene features Kim in her closet. She looks over fashions as she selects outfits to wear for her upcoming SNL hosting gig. She says to a friend, “Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

Kanye has always shown enthusiasm for fashion. The rapper created a successful line called Yeezys, which frequently sells out on the first day.

Kanye also famously overhauled Kim’s wardrobe when they first started dating. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians from ten years ago, Kanye raids Kim’s closet. Kanye removes the bright colors that Kim used to wear and replaces them with black, white, and neutral tones. Kim still rocks the fashions that Kanye selected for her, and he is widely credited with elevating her style.

Kim Kardashian reveals that she and Kanye West didn’t talk for almost eight months last year

Kim is dropping bombshells as she promotes her new television show. One of the revelations of the reality tv star is that she and Kanye did not speak for nearly eight months in 2021.

The two held hands at the Donda event after their reconciliation in July 2021.

She said on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, “Him and I just took a minute of not talking, and I think in relationships, it’ll be like that. I only hope for – I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day.”

She and Kanye continue their commitment to co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.