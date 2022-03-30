Kanye West gifted new girlfriend Chaney Jones a rare Birkin worth nearly $300k because she wanted it

Kanye West with girlfriend Chaney Jones at Miami Heat game in Miami, Florida. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kanye West and Chaney Jones’ relationship may be getting more serious, as the rapper recently gifted his new girlfriend an expensive Birkin bag.

West, also known as Ye, has been linked to 24-year-old Jones since early February, as he was preparing to launch his Donda 2 album via a huge listening event in Miami and his Stem Player.

The new bag West gave Jones carries a hefty price tag, costing what many people might purchase a home for. However, West felt Jones was worth it and gave her the “very, very rare” bag she’d wanted.

Kanye West gives Chaney Jones a rare Hermes Birkin bag

When it comes to Kanye West’s latest love interest, money is no object. The controversial rapper reportedly purchased a $275,000 Hermes Birkin bag from Prive Porter for girlfriend Chaney Jones.

The bag features silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware. West also watched on Facetime as the expensive item was delivered to Jones in Houston, Texas.

According to Page Six, sources indicated that Jones requested the “very, very rare” item, which isn’t in circulation anymore.

It’s not the first time Kanye purchased an expensive bag for a romantic interest. In February, he bought Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and her friends five Birkin bags as gifts for Fox’s 31st birthday.

Birkin bags can often fetch a lot of money on the resale market. Per Page Six, they can often sell for $10,000 into the mid-six figures.

Other famous clients who purchased Hermes bags have included rapper Cardi B, Paris Hilton, and Floyd Mayweather.

Jones gushed over flowers, has been spotted with West at events

Jones hasn’t shared any photos of the item on her social media as of this writing. Several days ago, the model and student showed that she received a beautiful assortment of flowers on her Instagram Story. Jones called her boyfriend “the sweetest” in text written near the bottom of the IG Story slide also.

Jones has been dubbed by many people as a Kim Kardashian lookalike, prompting some to wonder if Kanye was with her as a publicity stunt amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. However, Jones has said she doesn’t see her resemblance to Kanye’s ex-wife.

Weeks ago, the couple was spotted together in Miami, including them watching the Heat take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA game. The couple also attended a Lakers game in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

Chaney Jones with rapper Kanye West at a Miami Heat NBA game in Miami, Florida. Pic credit: Backgrid

In addition to those NBA games, Jones was also with Kanye for his Donda 2 album listening event in Miami, which took place late last month.

West has been silent ahead of Grammy Awards

Those recent gifts from Kanye West to girlfriend Chaney Jones arrive as the rapper remains silent on his Instagram following weeks of posts. Those included rants about his music, his divorce, his shared custody of kids with Kim Kardashian, and attacks aimed at her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The rapper received a 24-hour suspension from the platform due to a post aimed at Daily Show host Trevor Noah which included an offensive slur. Soon after that IG ban, West was also removed as a performer at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

He’s still amongst nominees for this year’s show, with a chance to claim five awards. They include Best Rap Album and Album of the Year for 2021’s Donda. Sources indicated that West can still attend the Grammys to walk the red carpet or claim awards.

However, record executive and producer J Prince called for West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, and other artists to protest the Grammys by holding a concert event of their own at the same time as the ceremony’s telecast.

Prince indicated it could air on another network and streaming platform to show how many viewers it would attract due to the popularity of the hip-hop genre.

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder proposed the idea, but it’s still unknown if anything is in the works. The artists mentioned above haven’t commented on the notion or indicated they’re planning to perform at such an event.

In addition to the Instagram suspension and Grammys performance ban, an individual started a petition several weeks ago to have West removed as a headline act for the upcoming Coachella Music Festival in California. As of this report, the Change.org petition has passed 49,000 and is near its 50,000 signatures goal.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, April 3, on CBS at 8/7c.