Chaney Jones calls Kanye West ‘the sweetest’ as she shows off beautiful gift from rapper

Chaney Jones gushed over a gorgeous gift Kanye West sent her.

The relationship between Chaney Jones and Kanye West has continued to blossom over the past several weeks, as the duo has photos referencing each other on social media. That’s included a selfie and several paparazzi shots of them together.

Kanye West went silent after last Wednesday due to getting suspended from Instagram for a post directing a racial slur towards Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Although Kanye has been quiet following that 24-hour Instagram ban, his girlfriend seemed to be touched by a beautiful gift that her man sent her as she revealed it online, calling him “the sweetest.”

Chaney Jones calls boyfriend Kanye West ‘the sweetest’ on gift reveal

While she was originally mysterious, more details have arrived about Chaney Jones, a 24-year-old model and college student, who some people have said is a clone of Kim Kardashian. Jones has said she doesn’t see that resemblance, although many others have pointed it out.

While Kim K continues enjoying her relationship with Pete Davidson, Chaney seems to be enjoying her romantic connection with Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

On Friday, Jones shared a photo on her Instagram Story, showing off a beautiful bouquet she’d received, presumably from Kanye.

“My boyfriend is the sweetest. I love them so much!” Jones gushed in small text at the bottom of the image.

Pic credit: @chaneyjonessssss/Instagram Story

Kanye silent since Instagram suspension, Grammys ban

While Chaney Jones seemed to be gushing about Kanye’s thoughtful gift, there’s been no sign of the rapper on social media since last Wednesday. That evening, he got suspended from the platform following his post he shared in which he used a racial slur towards Trevor Noah.

Once his suspension had ended, Kanye’s Instagram was wiped clean off all of the posts that had been live on it, and he hasn’t shared any posts since then.

The Recording Academy also banned Kanye from performing at the Grammys several days after his Instagram suspension, leaving many wondering if he’ll still attend the ceremony to accept any awards he wins. He’s currently a nominee in five awards, including Best Rap Album and Album of the Year for his 2021 release, Donda.

As far as his relationship with Chaney Jones goes, the two have been linked since early February. Jones attended a Jeen-Yuhs documentary screening and a Los Angeles listening party with West, which is when the Kim Kardashian lookalike chatter began. In addition, she was backstage for his large-scale Donda listening experience in Miami late last month.

The duo seemed to make themselves official earlier this month when West shared another Instagram page’s paparazzi photos of them on his page with a heart emoji as the caption, and Jones commented, “My love,” on it, seemingly indicating they are a couple.

As of this writing, Jones’ most recent post on Instagram arrived two weeks ago, as it shows her and Kanye West as they were on their way to the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena.

Based on Chaney’s Instagram Story slide on Friday, she and Kanye are still together and enjoying their time, even if West has been silent publicly.